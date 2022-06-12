Cocoon is a haunting multiverse adventure from a Limbo and Inside dev

Cocoon, a new adventure game from one of the developers behind Inside and Limbo, made its debut at the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase.

The game takes place from an isometric, overhead perspective, but the combination of puzzle-solving and otherworldly imagery will look pretty familiar to fans of Limbo and Inside.

The game is being released in 2023 by Annapurna Interactive and Geometric Interactive. Jeppe Carlsen, lead gameplay designer of Inside and Limbo, is taking top billing as the game's developer.

