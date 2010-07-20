Cocky Ubisoft hopes for 30% of 3DS launch game sales

Ubisoft, the name behind Assassin’s Creed, Tom Clancy, Rayman, and the recent Prince of Persia titles, says that it expects to have six to eight “key launch titles” for the 3DS when it comes to the US next spring. The studio has not confirmed which games will be available on day one, but we do know that it’s working on Assassin's Creed, Splinter Cell, Ghost Recon, Battle of Giants, Driver, and Petz titles.

“We are expecting anywhere between 25 to 30 percent” of the initial 3DS game sales, said Ubisoft sales director Darren Brown in an interview with Europe’s MCV magazine.

Not to question Ubisoft’s initiative, but isn’t 30% a lot? You’ve got to imagine that Nintendo is going to be pulling in at least half of the early sales, so that really just leaves scraps for everyone else.

It’s tough to say if this is legitimate business savvy on Ubisoft’s part or just blatant arrogance. And if one of those “key launch titles” turns out to be Imagine Babyz in 3D, I may need one of those airline sickness bags.

Jul 19, 2010