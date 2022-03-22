Chris Pine is fine about not being invited to the Spider-Man: No Way Home team up

Chris Pine is okay about being left out of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Pine voiced the blond version of Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, who existed in the same world as Miles Morales before an untimely death at the hands of Kingpin.

"That's a full team already," Pine told Yahoo Entertainment of the MCU crossover. "I'll happily miss out on that."

No Way Home sees Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield all united onscreen, but Spider-Verse characters did not join in on the fun. Whether a crossover could bring together the live-action and animated Spidey universes in the future remains to be seen.

Pine may not have joined the MCU with No Way Home, but he does have a lot of other projects in the pipeline. He has roles in the upcoming action flick The Contractor, espionage thriller All the Old Knives, the Olivia Wilde-directed Don't Worry Darling, and the Dungeons & Dragons movie. He'll also be returning as Captain Kirk for the recently announced Star Trek 4, which reportedly took the actors' teams by surprise.

"The way that I've been describing it, it's like Game of Thrones mixed with a little Princess Bride, [and] just a smidge of [Monty Python's] Holy Grail," Pine has said of Dungeons & Dragons. "It's somewhere in that ballpark. It's a lot of fun. It's got a lot of thrills. It's poppy, it's eighties heartfelt, there's a bit of Goonies in there."

Dungeons & Dragons arrives on March 3, 2023. While you wait, check out our roundup of all of 2022's major movie release dates for everything the year has in store.