Chris Hemsworth is impossibly smooth in Extraction 2 stunt video

Chris Hemsworth has shared some behind-the-scenes footage from Extraction 2.

In the clip, which can be seen below, the actor appears to throw a punch – but ends up sliding his arm into a jacket, held up by a wardrobe assistant, and launching into a spin kick. It's a smooth move from the Thor: Love and Thunder actor.

Hemsworth starred in Sam Hargrave's directorial debut Extraction in 2020, playing Tyler Rake, a former Special Air Service Regiment officer turned black-ops mercenary. Rake is tasked with saving the life of an Indian drug lord's kidnapped son, Ovi (Pankaj Tripathi). The cast includes Golshifteh Farahani, David Harbour, Rudhraksh Jaiswal, and Randeep Hooda.

The film, released exclusively on Netflix, is based on the graphic novel Ciudad by Andre Parks, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Fernando León González, and Eric Skillman. Extraction garnered around 99 million views in just a month after it debuted on the streaming app.

Netflix released a teaser for the sequel back in September 2021 that revealed Hemsworth's return as Rake. The Russo brothers, acting as producers for both films, hope to turn the Extraction franchise into a cinematic universe, stating that the upcoming sequel could potentially create a "universe of films." (via IGN)

Extraction 2 also stars Adam Bessa, Tinatin Dalaksihvili, Patrick Newall, Rayna Campbell, Armen Grayg, and Dato Bakhtadze. Sam Hargrave will return as director with Joe Russo returning as writer.

Filming is taking place in various cities across Europe including Prague, Czech Republic, Sydney, Australia, and Vienna, Austria. A release date has not yet been set. For more viewing recommendations, check out our guide to the best Netflix movies, streaming right now.