These AMD and Intel gaming PC builds prove you don't need to break the bank this year

Building an affordably priced gaming PC for around the $1,000 mark is now finally possible again, after almost two years of hardware turmoil. We've employed all of our PC gaming knowledge and experience to bring you two powerful machines built for 1080p and 1440p - two machines that will run all the latest titles without breaking the bank.

For as much as we love prebuilt gaming PCs, there's certainly something to be said for competitively priced gaming PC builds, which can save you a fair chunk of change in the long run. We've made a few considerations with the choice of CPU, as well as the graphics card and SSD to ensure that your new rig is technologically relevant for years to come.

The main problem we've found with some cheap gaming PC prebuilt models is that they can feature older processors and slower components than is necessary to keep those costs down. Sometimes in-house parts, such as no-name/custom motherboards and PSUs, are used which may not inspire confidence in the long term. That's why we've priced up and fully specced out these builds using trusted components that we know are up to par in 2022. Whether AMD or Intel, we've got you covered with our fully comprehensive building lists.

$1,000 AMD gaming PC build in 2022

(Image credit: AMD)

We've been building rigs for quite some time, and like to think we know a thing or two when it comes to putting gaming PCs together on a budget. Below, we've spec'd up a machine for around $1,000 all-in utilizing the latest hardware cheaper than you can buy prebuilt models for right now.

(Image credit: AMD)

Priced at $178, the AMD Ryzen 5 5600G combines the same 6-core performance, with a respectable base block of 3.9 GHz with the surprisingly efficient Vega 7 integrated graphics. While far from an ideal solution, this APU has the ability to play most titles in 1080 at playable frame rates between 30 and 60 FPS. The Ryzen 5 5600G processor has proven itself crucially in the last year as a popular option for budget builds and it is easy to see why.

(Image credit: Noctua)

The Noctua NH-U12S redux is the company's wallet-friendly iteration of the company's tried and tested air coolers. The only real concessions that you'll see in this newer, cheaper version (which sells for around the $50 mark) is the lack of low noise adapters and pre-applied thermal paste. However, despite running slightly louder than the stock NH-U12S, this model will still do a stellar job in keeping your processor cool at a budget price.

(Image credit: MSI)

Retailing around the $100 mark, though frequently on sale significantly cheaper, the MSI B450 Tomahawk Max ATX AM4 Motherboard is one of the more perennially popular boards since the previous Ryzen generation launched. Now, even with the advent of the Ryzen 5000 chipset, you have everything you need from USB C and USB 3.1, to a Gen 3.0 NVMe M.2 SSD port as well. The B450 is decidedly basic and no-frills, but for budget builds, there isn't really much more you could ask for under $100. In 2022, the motherboard should come with native 5000 series support, however, check your manual to see if you need to flash the BIOS to enable compatibility.

(Image credit: G.Skill)

We've seen the prices of DDR4 sticks come down dramatically over the past year or so, and the G.Skillz Ripjaws V Series is our top pick as the best cheap RAM for your build. Clocked at 3600 MHz, this dual-channel kit is far from the lowest you can have inside your machine especially given its humble $70 asking price. Your gaming PC will have enough go to handle the latest games and more intensive background processes at the same time with no issues to speak of; still very much enough in 2022.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Given that B450 motherboards do not typically support Gen 4.0 drives, we've opted to include the Samsung 980 1TB in this budget build. Priced at $109.99, this drive is significantly cheaper than Gen 4 options in the same capacity while boasting sequential performance that far exceeds that of a typical SATA model (capped at around 550 MB/s). The Samsung 980 1TB delivers up to 3,500 / 3,000 MB/s read and write respectively, which is right at the top-end of what Gen 3.0 can pump out.

(Image credit: MSI)

AMD Radeon RX 6600 The best cheap AMD graphics card Specifications GPU cores: 1,792 Memory size: 8GB Memory type: GDDR6 Architecture: RDNA 2 Base clock speed: 1,626 MHz Memory clock: 1,750 MHz Memory bus: 128-bit Reasons to buy + Delivers solid 1080p60 + 8GB GDDR6 VRAM + Keeps up with the RTX 3060 Reasons to avoid - 1440p performance is hit and miss

While the AMD Radeon RX 6600 has since been replaced by the faster RX 6600 XT, the former is more commonly available at around the $300 mark while delivering performance at 1080p60 at High settings in the vast majority of popular titles. You can push your frames even more by utilizing AMD's patented FX Super Resolution for an even better frame rate boost should native 1080p performance need that extra kick. If you want your games to look good and run well in 2022 then this card can't be beaten.

(Image credit: NZXT)

NZXT H510 ATX Mid Tower The best cheap gaming PC case Specifications Form factor: Mid tower Motherboard support: MicroATX, Mini-ATX, ATX, EATX Drive Bays : 2.5-inch: 7 3.5-inch: 2+1 Radiator support: Front: 2 x 140 or 3 x 120mm with Push/Pull Top: 2 x 140 or 3 x 120mm Rear: 1 x 120 I/O Ports: 1 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C 2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A 1 x Headset Audio Jack Weight: 12.3kg / 27.1lbs Reasons to buy + Stellar aesthetics + Good amount of building space + Great airflow Reasons to avoid - Front I/O is barebones

While far from the cheapest gaming PC case that you can buy in 2022, the NZXT H510 offers stellar airflow, great aesthetics, and plenty of building space to make your configuration as easy as possible. What's more, you also have the option of vertical GPU mounting, as well as included cable management brackets to run your leads through leading to an easier time of tidying up any loose threads inside the box.

(Image credit: Corsair)

Corsair RM500X The best cheap power supply Specifications Continuous power: 550 watt Continuous output temperature: 50 degrees Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Fully modular design + Newly refreshed last year + Powerful 135mm fan Reasons to avoid - Lacks a fan test button

Although it may be basic in nature, we've personally sworn by the Corsair RMx series power supplies for many years and can tell you they work. This 550W model comes in with an MSRP of $95 though is frequently available discounted, still in keeping with our strict budget and delivering reliable 80 Plus Gold certification with its fully modular design. This means you only need to route the cables that you need on your motherboard without everything being attached at once, which will save you more time and frustration than you know.

$1,000 Intel gaming PC build in 2022

(Image credit: Intel)

Spec'ing out a $1,000 current-gen Intel gaming PC proved to be a little more challenging than that of AMD's Ryzen 5000 machines. However, coming in just a touch over budget, we've listed out a machine with an exceptional price-to-performance ratio in 2022 using exceptional gear.

(Image credit: Intel)

The Intel Core i5-12400F is our pick for the best cheap current-gen Intel CPU for this budget build due to its reliable, and fast, performance and aggressive pricing of under $200. Although this unit lacks the Efficiency cores of other Alder Lake CPUs, which run on the new hybrid architecture, you'll still be getting vastly faster performance than the 11th gen models at a far better price, too.

(Image credit: Noctua)

Noctua NH-U9S chromax.black The best cheap Intel CPU cooler Specifications Dimensions H x W x D (with fan): 125mm x 95mm x 95mm Fan compatibility: 92 x 92 x 25 Material: Copper (base and heat-pipes), aluminium (cooling fins), soldered joints & nickel plating Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Quiet and compact design + Solid build quality + Great performance Reasons to avoid - Outdone by AIO water coolers

The Noctua NH-U9S has remained one of the most popular air cooling solutions for over a decade, and the recently released chromax.black only further improves on the formula. It's a classic case of it it isn't broken, don't fix it, and this all-black edition keeps the commitment to quality, with the Dual NF-A15 140mm ensuring near-silent operation. Unlike some AMD CPUs, Intel does not typically ship its CPU with an included cooling solution, so the Noctua NH-U9S is ideal for keeping those core temps down without breaking the bank.

(Image credit: Asus)

The Asus Prime H610M-E D4 is one of the best value LGA 1700 motherboards available with its humble $100 asking price. Now, you're not getting PCIe 5.0 here, nor DDR5 compatibility with it, but you are getting 2x M.2 Gen 3.0 ports and adequate options to build upon the board. At a time where many Z690 motherboards are selling upwards of 3x this cost, the Asus Prime H610M-E D4 is no-frills but will get the job done well.

(Image credit: Corsair)

We have actually had the Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 16GB kit inside one of our machines for nearly three years to great success, and can personally vouch for its reliability and performance. At a time when the prices of DDR4 memory modules continue to fall, you're now able to get the coveted gaming RAM for around the $85 mark. The memory also has the benefit of good thermal design as well as RGB, which can easily be customized, for a touch of personality in your machine.

(Image credit: Western Digital)

We've been continuously impressed by the reliable nature of the WD Black SN750 in all its forms and the SE variant doesn't disappoint. Priced at around $94.99, and offering sequential performance of up to 3600 MB/s read and 2,800 MB/s write, you're getting far better performance than a similarly priced 2.5-inch SATA would. What's more, as the board we've opted for in this build lacks Gen 4.0 support, you're getting the top-end of what's possible given the current capabilities.

(Image credit: EVGA)

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 The best cheap graphics card for Intel builds Specifications GPU cores: 2,560 Memory size: 8GB Memory type: GDDR6 Architecture: Ampere Base clock speed: 1,552 Mhz Memory clock: 1,750 MHz Memory bus: 128-bit Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Kogan.com (opens in new tab) View at Dick Smith (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 8GB GDDR6 VRAM + 1080p60 performance + ray tracing works well Reasons to avoid - Reliant on DLSS for ray traced FHD 60

We've had a lot of good things to say about the newest, and cheapest, Ampere GPU since our RTX 3050 review around the time of its launch. Simply put, this graphics card offers the performance of the GTX 1660 Super in 1080p while also supporting ray tracing in this resolution. It's the perfect middle ground for anyone wanting a consistent frame rate while enjoying current-gen visual tech, too. The only real drawback is that you'll need to have DLSS enabled to make this happen (generally Performance mode) as native gameplay can be hit and miss depending on in-game intensity.

(Image credit: Corsair)

If the name didn't already give it away, the Corsair 275R Airflow is all about keeping those thermal temperatures down, and this is achieved through the front grate and plenty of in-body space. The 275R has been built with ergonomics entirely in mind, and while it may lack the flashiness of the company's flagship PC cases, there's all the room you need to comfortably build inside. What's more, there are three included 120mm fans, two intake and one rear exhaust, which saves you having to DIY any more in.

(Image credit: EVGA)

In terms of fully modular 750W power supply units, the EVGA SuperNova 750 GA certainly ticks all the boxes. It's 80 Plus Gold certified for power efficiency, while being fairly compact at only 150mm in size. While this amount of wattage may seem a touch excessive for this build, it's worth remembering the increased TDP of the 12th gen of Intel processors, meaning you've got substantial overhead for upgrading and overclocking in the future, too.

