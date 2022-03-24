Helvetii, a 2D action game inspired by Gallic Celtic mythology, just made its appearance at the Future Games Show Spring Showcase in our Virtual Show Floor - and you can play the demo on Steam right away.

Set at the turn of the first century BC, Helvetii's latest trailer focuses on the three characters you'll be using to attempt to turn back the rot infesting their homeland. The first is Divico, a powerful warchief who used an ancient blessing to turn back the forces of the Roman army. As the blessing turned into a curse, however, Divico was forced to turn to his trusted druid Nammeois and the strange half-man, half-fox create Renart.

Each character has their own combat style, but the one thing that remains constant across all three are the combos that you can use to dispatch your opponents. Master each of the three protagonists to keep whatever stands in your way suspended amid a never-ending flurry of blows. Make use of the game's varied terrain to maintain the advantage, and your enemies will never even touch the ground.

To hand yourself even more of an advantage, you'll be able to draw on lost treasures, purchasable items, and even blessings from the gods themselves to boost your powers, all inspired by a mixture of Celtic and Gallic myth, mixed in with unique aspects of Swiss and Germanic folklore from the game's Switzerland-based developers.

Helvetii doesn't have a confirmed release date just yet, but it's set to launch on PC very soon with a Q1 2022 release window. You can wishlist it now via Steam, and even check out a playable demo, live now.