Catherine Zeta-Jones set to star in National Treasure series for Disney Plus

Catherine Zeta-Jones has signed on as a lead series regular in the Disney Plus original series National Treasure. The live-action series, executive produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and director Jon Turteltaub, is a spinoff of the National Treasure movie franchise. Newcomer Lisette Alexis will star as a young heroine named Jess, a dreamer who embarks on a whirlwind adventure to uncover the truth about her family’s mysterious past and save a lost Pan-American treasure.

Zeta-Jones will play Billie, a badass billionaire, black-market antiquities expert, and treasure hunter who lives by her own code. Once a penniless orphan, Billie managed to transform herself into a shrewd, stylish businesswoman who’s used to getting what she wants. She wants the Pan-American treasure – but it’s about more than just the money. This treasure has deeper stakes.

Zeta-Jones first gained international recognition after starring in The Mask of Zorro and went on to win an Academy Award for her role as murderous showgirl Velma Kelly in Chicago. She recently portrayed Griselda Blanco in the Lifetime original movie Cocaine Godmother, based on the true-life story of the notorious drug lord.

Jon Turteltaub, who directed National Treasure and National Treasure 2, will serve as executive producer alongside producer Jerry Bruckheimer, writer duo Cormac and Marianne Wibberley, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, and Rick Muirragui. Mira Nair, who directed Disney’s Queen of Katwe, is set to direct and executive produce the series. Production will begin this month in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Discover what's currently streaming with our guide to the best shows on Disney Plus right now.