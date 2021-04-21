Call of Duty Warzone hits 100 million players

Activision has announced that Call of Duty Warzone has surpassed 100 million players, marking a significant milestone for the free-to-play battle royale shooter.

This is far from the first indicator we've had of Call of Duty Warzone's success - just 24 hours after launch, we reported that it had already reached 6 million players. As PC Gamer notes, there were 15 million players just a week after launch, 30 million in ten days, and by April 2020, there were a whopping 50 million players. Finally, in October, a survey of 10,000 teens revealed that Call of Duty Warzone had overtaken Fortnite as the most popular free-to-play game out there.

100 million players and counting. Thank you all for dropping in. It wouldn't be #Warzone without you. pic.twitter.com/knanptnCMUApril 20, 2021 See more

Pinning down the recipe to Warzone's success is less a science than an art. For its one-year anniversary, we looked at some of the ways Warzone's foray into battle royale has changed Call of Duty for the better and argued that the shooter's embrace of the silly and absurd has made it a more compelling experience.

Warzone season 3 is set to blast off this Thursday following a catastrophic nuke event, which will usher in a new map, tons of new weapons, a new limited-time event, and loads more. You can download the Warzone season 3 update from April 21 at 9pm PT / 12am ET April 22 / 5am BST April 22. Expect to spend about 25GB of hard drive space on the update regardless of platform.

From a new map to a more competitive meta, here's our wishlist for Season 3 of Call of Duty: Warzone.

