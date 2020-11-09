Call of Duty: Warzone has another huge patch to pre-load on PS4

Brace yourselves, because there's another hefty Call of Duty: Warzone update launching tomorrow.

This new update is version 1.29, and is actually available to pre-load right now for all PS4 players of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone. The PS4 pre-load for the update weights in at around 33GB (which, let's be honest, doesn't surprise us by now), and is due to be installed at 5 a.m. ET tomorrow morning.

Right now, we don't yet know what this new update for Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare could be introducing tomorrow. It's worth bearing in mind that the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S both launch worldwide tomorrow on November 10, with the PS5 launching later this week in the US. Could this update have something to do with the imminent launch of the three next-gen consoles?

This isn't the first time that a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone patch has been available to pre-load on PS4. Last month in October, a similarly weighty patch was made available to pre-load, also for PS4 players only. Infinity Ward has never spoken about why updates are available to pre-load on PS4 only.

We're right around the corner from the launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War later this week. We're going back to the Cold War on PC, PS4, and Xbox One, with backwards compatibility for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on day one, November 13.

