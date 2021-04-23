Call of Duty: Warzone brings Resurgence mode to the new Verdansk 84 map

Call of Duty: Warzone Resurgence mode is now available on Verdansk 84.

Now that Call of Duty: Warzone's new Verdansk 84 map has launched in the battle royale map, there are brand new points of interest to explore and fight over. Not only that, but developer Raven Software has mixed things up a bit with the game modes, bringing the Resurgence mode from Rebirth Island to the larger Verdansk 84 map.

If you weren't aware, Resurgence was a mode that was previously limited to the far smaller Rebirth Island map. In this unique mode, teammates aren't gone forever when they're dead, but are instead but on a respawn timer. If everyone in your team is still alive when the countdown timer hits zero, you'll automatically respawn, without your teammates needing to revive you from a Buy Station with cash.

Resurgence is a really nice game mode for those who feel like mixing it up from the regular battle royale mode. The goal of the mode remains the same, with the last squad standing claiming victory, but it generally allows for looser, more daring gameplay from teams, as there's a respawn lined up if your team can just survive for a limited amount of time.

It'll be interesting to see how Resurgence fares on the larger Verdansk 84 map. Part of the thrill of Resurgence was it being set on the small Rebirth Island map, where firefights were in closer quarters and a lot more chaotic. Perhaps this mode being set on Verdansk 84 will prolong matches, as entire teams can respawn multiple times and drag out the game a little bit.

Verdansk 84 is the updated version of the previous Warzone map, which launched around the world just yesterday on April 22. After a nuclear bomb decimated the regular Versansk map, players were booted out of the map for a limited time, after which the brand new 80's-themed location launched in full. There are now brand new locales to get to grips with, as well as new Operators and weapons in the new Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 battle pass.

