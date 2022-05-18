Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is apparently "more like Blackout" according to a leak

A recently published Call of Duty: Warzone 2 video that contains details about the upcoming sequel apparently has accurate info in it, according to an industry insider.

The video in question is by YouTuber NerosCinema , who claims that they were contacted by someone who has played Call of Duty: Warzone 2 ahead of release and has been leaking details about the game online. As echoed by NerosCinema, it’s best to take all of the claims made by this person - as well as others who leak information - with a grain of salt as there’s no way to verify the leaked information yet.

That being said, industry insider Tom Henderson, who is now known for sharing leaked information about a variety of games (including Call of Duty) has said that "a lot of this is true" regarding NerosCinema’s video. Henderson does also say though: "I'm assuming there are some discrepancies because the source can't remember exact details... But yeah, leak overload inbound, it seems."

I'm not going to beat around the bush, but a lot of this is true.I'm assuming there are some discrepancies because the source can't remember exact details... But yeah, leak overload inbound, it seems.https://t.co/MaVyUEWBchMay 17, 2022 See more

If you don’t want to risk finding out anything about Call Of Duty: Warzone 2 before its release, we suggest you stop reading here as we are going to discuss a little of what was revealed in NerosCinema’s video.

According to the video, Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is apparently "more like Blackout (the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Battle Royale mode) than the original Warzone." NerosCinema’s source also claims that loadouts are still going to be part of the game but will be locked behind "strongholds" which - according to the video - will work as mini objectives that once achieved will unlock the loadouts. Weapons in Warzone 2 will also apparently only have five attachments instead of 8 this time around.

There’s a tonne of other details revealed in NerosCinema’s video, which are pasted out in this Reddit post , so head over to these two sources if you want to know more about what Call of Duty: Warzone 2 could contain.