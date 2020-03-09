Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Warzone battle royale gameplay, player count, and more leak

More Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Warzone gameplay has been "leaked" in the form of an early access review from YouTuber Chaos, presumably in advance of the mode's shortly impending release date later this week.

The now deleted video showed off several matches of the battle royale game. It also reportedly confirmed that it will be available as a free-to-play standalone mode for those who don't own the base copy of Infinity Ward's first-person shooter. Check out this reddit thread that listed key details from the video.

The leak, alongside a number of new datamined tidbits from Modern Warfare's backend code, also seemed to corroborate previous reports that Warzone will accommodate cross-play, Solos, Duos, and Trios, two different modes, and up to 150 players per match.

Advertisements from Warzone have also started to appear on Twitch, suggesting that Infinity Ward's take on the last-man-standing tournament could be dropping anytime from today onwards.

Previous rumours had stated that the studio is planning to stealth release Warzone without much warning, through the sheer abundance of leaks over the last few months have somewhat undermined that attempt at subterfuge.

In any case, we'd advise freeing up some space on your console of choice, as you may well be downloading Warzone straight onto your hard drive within the next 24 hours.

