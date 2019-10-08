Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's co-op mode Special Ops gets its own explosive trailer

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 's main development house Infinity Ward and publisher Activision have shared a new trailer and some fresh details on Special Ops. The co-op-centric mode will let squads of four players work together in missions that run parallel to the main campaign, like Zombies mode but, uh, without all the waves of zombies. I kid - Special Ops has been an important part of Modern Warfare for years and it looks like it will be even bigger in its rebooted counterpart.

Special Ops mode will start with four big Operations set in a "sprawling urban environment around the city of Verdansk." Squads are free to tackle these Operations in a variety of ways: you could go in quietly, kick the door down with guns blazing, or even use vehicles like tanks and helicopters to help your squad clear each stage of the Operation. The enemies will react to your plans, sending out reinforcements and Juggernaut heavy infantry if you make a big enough scene.

If you prefer a more focused experience, you can also select from a variety of Special Ops Missions. These can be played on your own or with up to four players, and you'll be able to jockey for better rankings based on how well you perform (which should make for some impressive speedruns). Special Ops also includes the wave-defense Survival mode, but only for PS4 players for its first year .

Whatever you prefer to play, Special Ops will let you carry over your same characters and unlocked equipment from competitive multiplayer (with special co-op-centric Role kits that augment your usual gear). You'll even be able to unlock items and equipment that you can take with you into either mode. All of this will be available as soon as Modern Warfare comes out on October 25, and more Operations will be added to the game after launch.