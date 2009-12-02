Call of Duty Director heads to big screen

Following on from the phenomenonal success of fastest-selling videogame ever Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 , its director, Keith Arem, has been tapped to direct a feature film.



Frost Road follows a man who wakes up to discover that his small town is suffering in the fallout from a mysterious outbreak.

The protagonist, who is immune to the disease, puts his efforts into trying to save what survivors he can.





Arem also wrote Frost Road , which will be his debut feature, and claims that he is "thrilled to have the opportunity to bring the skills I've honed in the game industry to the big screen".



Given the cinematic qualities of Modern Warfare 2 , letting Arem loose on the big screen is certainly an enticing prospect, and we'll be following with interest to see how he deals with 28 Days Later -alike story



Source [ FirstShowing ]



So, are you keen to see what Arem could do on the big screen? Or would you rather he was still creating awesome games? Share your thoughts below.