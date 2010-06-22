Bruce Willis reuniting with M. Night Shyamalan?

The Last Airbender movie adap is just around the corner, but director/writer M. Night Shyamalan is already rustling up his next feature.

And if reports are to be believed, Bruce Willis (who worked with Shy on Unbreakable ), Gwyneth Paltrow and Bradley Cooper are all interested in whatever he’s cooking.

Heat Vision report that, while Shyamalan’s new project is being kept suitably under wraps, all three stars are “loosely attached” to star in it.

Which has us all stroking our chins and contemplating just what it is that Shyamalan could have baking in the oven this time. He’s given us ghosts, a superhero (and supervillain), aliens, a weird village, a lady in the water, (dumb) happenings and now a comic adaptation… what next?

From the looks of things we’ll be left contemplating for some time – Shyamalan’s strict confidentiality procedure means that only top studio execs get to see his new script, and even then they have to be accompanied by a Shyamalan assistant. Sheesh.

Before all of that, of course, is The Last Airbender , out in these parts on 13 August (a month after it hits in the States). Can Shyamalan break his dry run with the elemental epic? Here’s hoping.

What would you like Shy to tackle next? The Bermuda Triangle? Bigfoot? Ideas below…