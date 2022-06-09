Bruce Campbell to write Sgt. Rock vs. Nazi zombies series for DC

DC Horror Presents: Sgt. Rock vs. The Army of the Dead #1 Gary Frank cover art

DC will launch a new, six-issue horror limited series this fall, starring a classic icon: DC Horror Presents - Sgt. Rock vs. The Army of the Dead. Across six issues, Sgt. Rock is dispatched with his Easy Company to battle Nazi zombies in Berlin in 1944.

And oh yeah, did we mention it'll be written by zombie icon Bruce Campbell?

DC Horror Presents: Sgt. Rock vs. The Army of the Dead variant cover by Pia Guerra (Image credit: DC)

That's right. Ash Williams himself, star of the Evil Dead franchise, is the series writer, along with artist Eduardo Risso, both of whom bring their own legendary expertise to the table.

Although Sgt. Rock is traditionally the star of war comics, DC Horror Presents: Sgt. Rock vs. The Army of the Dead will push him and the Easy Company into the worst fight of their lives, after Hitler and his evil scientists resurrect fallen soldiers in a last-ditch effort to fight off the surrounding Allied forces in Berlin.

DC Horror Presents: Sgt. Rock vs. The Army of the Dead will launch September 27 with a main cover by Gary Frank, and variant covers by Francesco Francavilla, Frank Quitely, Charlie Adlard, Chris Mooneyham, and Pia Guerra.

DC Horror Presents: Sgt. Rock vs. The Army of the Dead variant cover by Charlie Adlard (Image credit: DC)

Created by writer Robert Kanigher and artist Joe Kubert, Sgt. Rock first appeared in the 1959 DC anthology comic Our Army At War #83. He and his Easy Company fought in the European Theatre during World War II, and the character became so popular that the Our Army At War series was renamed for him in 1977, and ran as such until 1988.

DC Horror Presents: Sgt. Rock vs. The Army of the Dead premieres September 27. Check out all four covers below:

