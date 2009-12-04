Brooklyn's Finest gets a trailer

The trailer for Antoine Fuqua's new film has hit the web.



Brooklyn's Finest appears to cover similar ground to Fuqua's Training Day , which is no bad thing.



The film follows three New York cops whose loyalties and morals are tested over the space of seven days.

It looks like it could be a return to form for Fuqua after so-so movies Tears of the Sun , King Arthur and Shooter .



Cheesy voiceover-man aside, the trailer shows a lot of promise, and looks like Ethan Hawke could deliver another decent performance for Fuqua.

It might also be one of Richard Gere's meatier roles for some time, and Don Cheadle is always worth watching.

See it below:

Source [ Collider ]



What are your feelings about Fuqua's latest? Share your opinion in the box below.