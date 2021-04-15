Brie Larson has her own custom Fortnite skin

Brie Larson's own custom Fortnite skin and personal loadout is now up for grabs in the game's item shop.

In a tweet earlier today, the Captain Marvel actor announced her takeover of the item shop, complete with a locker full of her favourite in-game items. Rather than opt for the potentially obvious choice - the Captain Marvel skin inspired by her own MCU character - Larson's taken a different approach, basing her collection on the items she and her squadmates wear when they drop off the battle bus.

A moment I will *forever* cherish... introducing my Fortnite Locker, inspired by my real life squad - The Bush Babies! What items are must-haves in your locker? #EpicPartner @FortniteGame pic.twitter.com/hRucOvaeUAApril 15, 2021 See more

Larson's choice of skin is her own take on Bushranger, a kind of anthropomorphized hedgehog in a coat made of leaves. This one comes in a new blue-and-purple colour scheme, along with a necklace paying homage to Larson's squad, who have dubbed themselves the Bush Babies, and the new style will be available for free to anyone who already owns the outfit.

Elsewhere, the Honey Hitters harvesting tool and Buzzy Bag back bling have been given a similar makeover, and Larson has included two emotes in the collection as well. The whole lot will set you back 2,000 V-bucks.

In that tweet, Larson also says that they might soon be making their Fortnite account name public, so if you want the chance to claim a victory royale alongside an actual Avenger, this could be your best shot.

The MCU is taking something of a break from Fortnite in favor of a bunch of other pop culture characters. The most recent new addition is Horizon Zero Dawn's Aloy, who'll be popping up in her own LTM alongside Lara Croft later this week.