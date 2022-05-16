Bridgerton season 3 to switch up book order as Netflix confirms new leads

Bridgerton season 3 finally has its leads as Netflix confirms the third outing will focus on Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington’s love story. This is a divergence from the books written by Julia Quinn – on which the series is based – as these feature Benedict Bridgerton’s (Luke Thompson) story as the third romance.

The news was announced at Netflix’s FYSEE event by Penelope star Nicola Coughlan. Speaking to Netflix's Tudum beforehand, she explained finding out the news during a phone call with season 3 showrunner Jess Brownell ahead of the second season.

"I feel like if you see Penelope fawning over this boy for another season, you’ll be like, 'Get it together! Come on, move on and get over it,'" Coughlan said. "Jess has talked to Luke and I through the season, and I think people are going to be really obsessed. I think book fans are going to be happy."

A post shared by Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) A photo posted by on

Luke Newton, who plays Colin in the show, also shared his excitement about the casting news. He said: "I love Polin. There's so much love for that relationship. Which brings its pressures because there are people that are really excited about this story to come to the forefront – but also it really warms me."

Coughlan also shared the update with her fans on Instagram. Posting an image of her and her co-star Newton, she wrote: "Like Lady Whistledown I’ve been keeping quite a big secret for quite a long time… but I can finally tell you that @bridgertonnetflix Season Three is Colin and Penelope’s Story."

The latest update comes after some new casting was announced among the lead actors. Francesca Bridgerton was recast after the original actor Ruby Stokes had some scheduling clashes following landing the lead role in the Netflix series Lockwood & Co. She’s been replaced by Anatomy of a Scandal star Hannah Dodd.

Bridgerton season 3 is set to begin production this summer. In the meantime, why not check out our guide to the best Netflix shows.