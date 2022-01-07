Bravely Default studio Team Asano is revealing and releasing "multiple" games this year

The Square Enix division responsible for Bravely Default 2 and Octopath Traveler says it has "multiple" new game reveals and releases coming in 2022.

We already know about Triangle Strategy, a brand-new IP and tactical, turn-based JRPG launching March 4, but producer Tomoyo Asano and his team have even more planned for this year. "In addition to [Triangle Strategy], we are planning to announce and release multiple titles this year," reads a tweet from the studio's official Twitter account (thanks, My Nintendo News.)

Nothing's confirmed just yet, but we have a couple of clues as to what could be announced in 2022. Considering Octopath Traveler's critical and sales success - coupled with the fact that the developers seemingly teased a sequel last July - a sequel is probably a safe bet. Asano also told Famitsu (via Nintendo Life) back in September that his studio plans to continue the Bravely Default series, but that the sequel is still in the planning phase and could take another 3 to 4 years.

While Triangle Strategy is its own thing with an original setting, characters, and story, you can see Octopath Traveler's influence in its visual design and tactical turn-based combat. Asano, who is development lead on the project on top of being the producer behind the Bravely Default games and Octopath Traveler, explained last year how the game's combat system lends itself well to the game's more mature story. The demo is still available to download from the Switch eShop if you want to try it out ahead of launch.

