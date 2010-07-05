Borrower Arrietty trailer

Studio Ghibli’s latest animated wonder The Borrower Arrietty , based on Mary Norton’s The Borrowers books, has yet another trailer online.

Entirely in Japanese (subtitles and voices), it’s nevertheless a sumptuous glimpse at Ghibli’s newest fantasy, and looks every bit as awesome as we’d expect from the studio.

Directed by key Princess Mononoke animator Hiromasa Yonebayashi, and written by Ghibli honcho Hayao Miyazaki himself, The Borrower Arrietty follows the pint-sized 14-year-old girl who lives by borrowing from the human inhabitants of the house she and her family live in.

But when a human boy discovers Arrietty, her live is turned upside down.

As ever, the result is gorgeous, sparking with detail. Check out the new teaser below…

Small adventure equals big fun? What do you think of this?