Blue Beetle set photos show off one of the best comic book movie suits in years

The first leaked look at Blue Beetle, starring Cobra Kai's Xolo Maridueña as the hero of the upcoming DC movie, has landed – and it's taken the internet by surprise.

Thanks to JustJared (opens in new tab), we've now been given a quick glimpse of Blue Beetle. Fair warning: It looks incredible.

It’s like Blue Beetle literally jumped off the comic book pages. This suit is so damn good!! pic.twitter.com/Qm5574iLp8May 25, 2022 See more

It remains to be seen just what Blue Beetle will look like in motion, but the early signs are more than promising. It's sleek, the colors pop, and – most importantly – it looks cool. Which can't always be said for some spandex-clad heroes on the big screen.

"I can't get over how incredible the Blue Beetle suit is," one fan wrote (opens in new tab). Another said (opens in new tab), "I love how the Blue Beetle costume dropped and everyone just agreed that it looks amazing Not very often that happens with the [comic book movie] community."

While story details for Blue Beetle are thin on the ground, we know Maridueña is set to play Jamie Reyes, the third incarnation of the character. A teenager who uncovers a mysterious beetle that gives him superpowered armor, Reyes was also a member of the Teen Titans in DC's comics.

Blue Beetle is set for release on August 28, 2023. It was previously reported to be a HBO Max exclusive release, but has since shifted its plans to theatrical. So, yes, we're going to see that beauty of a costume on the big screen.

For more on what DC is cooking up next – including Batgirl, Black Adam, and an Aquaman sequel – here’s our complete guide to new superhero movies.