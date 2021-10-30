Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night's next new character is "not from the world of Bloodstained"

New DLC is on its way to Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, and it will feature a mysterious new character from outside "the world of Bloodstained".

In a new blog post , development team Artplay acknowledged that the technical issues plaguing its production timetable were continuing to affect progress, but said it wanted to "share some information" about what was coming up.

"Our next update will introduce a new playable character to the game," the update teased. "This is a change from our previously released roadmap. We can confirm that this new character is NOT from the world of Bloodstained. We have been working closely with a well-known partner to bring their character (and a friend) into the game.

"As with previous characters, you will be able to explore the entire map, though certain abilities will need to be acquired before some areas and bosses can be accessed," it added. "Along the way, you will be able to increase the rank and class of the character’s special ability to grow in power."

That's not all, either. The update finished up by confirming details will be released closer to launch, but went on to confirm that after that player character has been added, the update after that will "include Chaos Mode with co-op and Vs Mode with multiplayer".

And in case you wondered – yes, a sequel for the Castlevania-inspired Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is on the way .

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night was released a couple of years back now, and while we've had some DLC and 8-bit spinoff Curse of the Moon to tide us over, there's been very little else said on what might be in store for Castlevania fans. However, a little while back, secreted in the financial reports of Digital Bros – the parent company of 505 Games, which not-so-coincidentally enough published Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night – was a slide about the game that contained news that a "second version [is] in development", which is widely suspected to be a Bloodstained sequel.

As we wrote in our round-up of the best games to play if you loved Hollow Knight , legendary developer Koji Igarashi is synonymous with the Castlevania series, and his most recent game – the unashamedly old-school Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night – is very much in the same mold.