Black is King, a new Beyonce film, arrives tomorrow - here's how to watch it and get the best deal

Black is King, the brand-new Beyoncé film, is arriving in just a few hours, proving that things don't completely suck right now. The third of Beyoncé's 'visual albums', this one is based on the Lion King: The Gift soundtrack and is coming exclusively to Disney Plus on July 31, 2020. That means you'll need to sign up to the streaming service if you want to watch it; Black is King won't appear anywhere else.

Inspired by The Lion King remake, Black is King "reimagines the lessons from the 2019 blockbuster for today’s young kings and queens in search of their own crowns". Judging by the trailer, the new Beyoncé film follows roughly the same storyline with a real-world spin. Which makes sense, seeing as the visual album is debuting on Disney's streaming service.

Speaking of which, you'll need to choose a Disney Plus sign-up deal to watch Black is King. There are a few options depending on your region, ranging from a monthly subscription ($6.99 per month in the US, £5.99 per month in the UK, and $8.99 per month in Australia) to a US-only offer that gets you a month of Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus for just $12.99. Considering how much content you're getting for your money, the latter is probably the best value offer we've seen in recent months. It's certainly the most appealing Disney Plus bundle we've seen, anyway.

If you just want to watch Black is King (and maybe stream Hamilton on the side, because, why not), we'd recommend grabbing a single month of the service and then canceling it before it rolls into a second month. That way you can see the new Beyoncé film at the minimum cost.

Want more details about the streaming service? Be sure to check in on our Disney Plus review for info on how it compares to the competition.