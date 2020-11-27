Black Friday gaming deals in Australia 2020

Here it is: Black Friday 2020 is officially in swing in Australia, and it’s fair to say that 2020 will be its biggest year down under. Deal hunters have been this week with the onslaught of pre-Black Friday shenanigans, but with the arrival of actual Black Friday, the real proceedings kick off. And boy, are they big.

Of course, this the deals below are what are available as of midnight on November 27: yes, things will sell out, but it’s also true that many dozens of more deals will roll out not only throughout Friday, but all weekend and then on Cyber Monday. If you’ve been saving every cent in order to make the most of this occasion, you’ll be laughing.

Without further ado:

Black Friday retailers in Australia

Black Friday gaming deals in Australia - Nintendo

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + 3-month Switch Online | AU$399 (usually AU$469)

Surely the first of many bundles on the Nintendo Switch this Black Friday. While it's not a huge discount, it's the best Amazon has to offer at the moment. So if you're keen, you can get this bundle and save yourself a little cash. Available with either the grey Joy-Con or the Neon.

Nintendo Switch Lite | AU$289 (usually AU$329.95)

Here's AU$40 off the budget Switch model, which has a few limitations compared to its older sibling: it doesn't dock (so you can't hook it up to a TV) and there are no detachable Joy-Cons. Still, if you're the type who prefers portable gaming always, this is a good price. Via Amazon.View Deal

The Outer Worlds | AU$38 (usually AU$89.95)

A sprawling sci-fi action RPG for Switch that is sure to please fans of Fallout: New Vegas (it's the same studio, don't you know). The Switch version may not look as pretty as the Xbox and PS4 versions, but having this in your back pocket is a good trade-off. Via Amazon.View Deal

Borderlands Legendary Collection | AU$38 (usually AU$89.95)

This is a bizarrely good deal: three sprawling RPGs for less than the price of one, with all DLC included. It's almost too much looting and shooting, but you can be the judge of that. Do note that while this is a physical edition, you'll need to make space on your Switch for a big download as well. Via Amazon.View Deal

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition | AU$50 (usually AU$79.95)

As Nintendo fans know intimately well, it's pretty rare for the company's first-party games to get steep discounts. Especially so for this Xenoblade Chronicles Switch update, which is essential for anyone with a taste for over-the-top JRPG melodrama and beautiful sci-fi vistas. Via Amazon.View Deal

Super Mario 3D All-Stars | AU$57 (usually AU$79.95)

Three Mario games for less than the price of one? Not bad at all, and it helps that all of these games are bonafide classics (yeah, including Sunshine). To make this deal more urgent, this collection will be removed from shopfronts on March 31, 2021. A very weird move on Nintendo's part, but one we have to live with. Via Amazon.View Deal

FIFA 21 | AU$38 (usually AU$69.95)

A nice AU$32 off this year's soccer game, which is a very tempting discount for a new release Nintendo Switch game. And yes, it supports Joy-Con multiplayer, so you can play competitively, locally, on the go. Via Amazon.View Deal

Assassin's Creed Rebel Edition | AU$34 (usually AU$79.95)

Just under AU$40 for two sprawling Assassin's Creed games is a very good deal, at least when it comes to Nintendo Switch discounts. Black Flag is the crown in the jewel here, but Rogue is also worth a shot if the series' pirate games appeal to you (and they should - they're among the best). Via Amazon.View Deal

Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition | AU$24 (usually AU$49.95)

It may not be the current Switch game (and it's certainly gone on sale a lot since launch), but you can't go wrong with Rayman Legends - it's a brilliant, charming platformer that is as fun singleplayer as it is in co-op. Rayman has been cheaper on the eShop before, but if you prefer your media physical, this is a great price. Via Amazon.View Deal

Buy Burnout Paradise Remastered for Nintendo Switch | AU$44 (usually ~AU$60)

This classic open world racer is fast and fun but it's also massive. Still, maybe you needed a slight price reduction to sweeten the deal. Well, here it is: this usually goes for around AU$60 in Australia. As far as open world racers go on Switch, this is the best (it doesn't hurt that it's the only one). Via Amazon.View Deal

Black Friday gaming deals in Australia - PlayStation

(Image credit: Sony)

[EBAY PLUS EXCLUSIVE] Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on PS4 or Xbox | AU$49 (usually AU$109.95)

Whether you're rocking next-gen or still playing on PS4 or Xbox One, this is an extraordinary price for a new Call of Duty game - these normally don't get so heavily discounted until at least six months after release. You'll need to be an Ebay Plus subscriber and use the code PTWBN75 at checkout on PS4 or Xbox.View Deal

DualShock 4 controller | AU$48 (usually AU$89.95)

This is remarkably cheap for the DualShock 4, which never misses a deals event but rarely arrives so enthusiastically. While the DualSense controller is a huge step up, these beauties won't die any time soon: you can use them on PS5 for PS4 backwards compatible games. Also available in red, white, green camo, midnight blue and gold.View Deal

Watch Dogs Legion | AU$55 (usually AU$99.95)

Considering this open world hacker caper released barely a month ago, this AU$45 saving is pretty remarkable. Keep in mind also, that if you've got a PS5 or are waiting for one, this PS4 version provides a free upgrade. Via Amazon.View Deal

The Last of Us Part 2 | AU$35 (usually AU$99.95)

The end of year lists will start in earnest soon, and chances are The Last of Us Part 2 will factor heavily into all of them. This post-pandemic adventure cuts extremely close to the bone, but it's one of the most powerful video games of the generation (fingers crossed for a PS5 update!). Via Amazon.View Deal

Ghost of Tsushima | AU$49.97 (usually AU$99.95)

While slightly overshadowed by The Last of Us Part 2, Ghost of Tsushima is a grand adventure set in the midst of the 1270s Mongolian invasion of Japan. The combat is a highlight in this gorgeous open world adventure - and if you've got a PS5, there's a nice performance boost, too.View Deal

Red Dead Redemption 2 | AU$38 (usually AU$69.95)

Rockstar's wild west epic is one of the undisputed essentials of the PS4 generation, so if you've yet to snap it up now's the time. Who needs next-gen when this 2018 game still looks better than anything released since? Via Amazon.View Deal

Borderlands 3 | AU$17 (usually AU$49.95)

Barely a week goes by when Gearbox's big looter shooter isn't on sale, but we've never seen it this cheap before. For what you're getting (hundreds of hours of gameplay, bajillions of guns, thousands of bad jokes, Claptrap) this is an almost unreasonably low price. Via Amazon.View Deal

Crash Bandicoot 4 | AU$59 (usually AU$99.95)

Toys for Bob's modern take on Crash stays true to the old games (difficulty and all) but it looks a helluva lot better. Activision tend not to discount their games too steeply so soon after launch, so this is a great deal on a game that only released last month.View Deal

Dirt 5 for PS5 and PS4 | AU$68

Here's AU$31.95 off the biggest racer of the year. The deal applies to both the PS5 and PS4 versions, so you're not paying next-gen tax on this deal. Also, if you're yet to get a PS5, the PS4 version provides a free update once you've got one, so whichever way you go, you win. Via Amazon.View Deal

Star Wars Squadrons | AU$29 (usually AU$59.95)

This modern sci-fi flight combat sim is especially great on PS4, since it comes with PSVR compatibility. Even if you don't have virtual reality at home, this is 52 percent off a game that only released two months ago, so it's verily a steal. Via Amazon.View Deal

FIFA 21| AU$38 (usually AU$99.95)

This year's soccer game is a good one, with a focus on customization via the EA Sports Volta Football mode. It's also nice to see it so cheap, barely a month after release. View Deal

Black Friday gaming deals in Australia - Xbox

(Image credit: Microsoft)

[EBAY PLUS EXCLUSIVE] Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on PS4 or Xbox | AU$49 (usually AU$109.95)

Whether you're rocking next-gen or still playing on PS4 or Xbox One, this is an extraordinary price for a new Call of Duty game - these normally don't get so heavily discounted until at least six months after release. You'll need to be an Ebay Plus subscriber and use the code PTWBN75 at checkout on PS4 or Xbox.View Deal

Watch Dogs Legion | AU$55 (usually AU$99.95)

Wow: this edgy open world hacker drama only released last month, and now it can be yours for more than AU$40 off the usual price. As is the case with most Xbox games, this will work with Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Via Amazon.View Deal

Xbox games | up to 50% off

Microsoft's Black Friday sale has hundreds of digital Xbox games going for up to 50% off, including recent blockbusters like Watch Dogs: Legion (AU$64.96), through to Red Dead Redemption II, Borderlands 3, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and heaps more. Remember, if you were lucky to get an Xbox Series X, all the Xbox One games in this sale will work on your new console, no hassle.View Deal

Red Dead Redemption 2 | AU$38 (usually AU$69.95)

Game of the (last) generation? Plenty will argue it is, and if you've yet to dive into Rockstar's cowboy epic this is a very reasonable price. The game has been on sale a fair bit, but it's yet to drop below this price - and it probably won't for a while. Via Amazon.View Deal

Ori and the Will of the Wisps | AU$18 (usually AU$39.95)

This gorgeous Metroidvania is one of the most graphically impressive games on Xbox: don't let the fact that its a sidescroller fool you. This deal for the physical version is via Amazon, but if you prefer digital, Ori and the Will of the Wisps is also on sale as part of Microsoft's Black Friday offers, albeit two dollars more expensive.View Deal

Crash Bandicoot 4 | AU$59 (usually AU$99.95)

Whether you're still on Xbox One, or have upgraded to a Series X | S, Crash Bandicoot 4 is a highlight of 2020: especially if you love the punishing nature of the ye olde Crash games. This saves you AU$40.95 off the RRP, and given Activision's track record with its blockbuster releases, the price probably won't get much lower any time soon.View Deal

Dirt 5 | AU$59 (usually AU$99.95)

Amazon very rarely sells new release games at the full recommended retail price, but this is a full AU$20 cheaper than it was at launch. Which mind you, was only a matter of weeks ago, so this is a nice rare deep cut on a brilliant next-gen optimised racer. Via Amazon.View Deal

Star Wars Squadrons | AU$29 (usually AU$59.95)

This year's Star Wars blockbuster brings the halcyon days of X-Wing and Tie Fighter to the modern era, and with more than a 50 percent discount only months after release, how can you resist? Squadrons is also discounted as part of Xbox's Black Friday sale, but this physical edition via Amazon is just over AU$6 cheaper. Via Amazon.View Deal

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order | AU$29 (usually AU$100)

This action adventure take on the ubiquitous Star Wars franchise is one of the best selling games of recent times (Star Wars, you see) and is a no brainer if you're a fan of the movies about wars in the stars. It's also on sale in Microsoft's Black Friday sale, but it's a whole AU$10 more. Still, you might want to check that out if you're rocking a digital only console.View Deal

Black Friday home entertainment deals in Australia

Logitech Z607 5.1 Surround Sound Speaker System | AU$149 (usually AU$189)

A decent AU$40 off this 5.1 surround sound upgrade for your TV or computer. The speaker system is rated for 80 watts RMS (160 Watts peak) and has Bluetooth and an FM radio built in. If you need more convincing, check out our sibling site TechRadar's review. Via MWave.View Deal

Samsung Q800T 75" QLED 8K Smart TV | AU$4,795 (usually AU$6,745)

If you were lucky enough to get a PS5 or Xbox Series X, you might be after a TV that make that hardware worthwhile. Well, how's 8K sound? You'll at least be futureproofed if / when games support that resolution, and uh, did we mention that this thing is massive? Well, maybe not as massive as the 82" model, currently AU$6,495, which is $2,500 off. Via Bing Lee.View Deal

TCL 75C815 75" 4K QLED Android TV | AU$1,995 (usually AU$2,695)

TCL may not be a household brand in Australia, but it certainly is in the USA. If you're after a rather big telly in sweet, sweet 4K, this comes with a built-in Onkyo soundbar and Android TV, the latter boasts Alexa and Google support. Via Bing Lee.View Deal

Want more offers? Be sure to check out our Black Friday deals 2020 feed. When the sale gets started, it'll be stuffed with the very best reductions and discounts.