Black Friday AirPods deals: what to expect for 2021

Black Friday AirPods deals are some of the most popular discounts to hit the holiday sales. That means blockbuster flash sales can be snapped up in minutes. The best way to beat the crowds is to prep early, which is why we're rounding up all our expectations for this year's offers right here.

Last year's Black Friday AirPods deals offered up some record low prices on the second generation buds and the ANC AirPods Pro. Since then, we've seen even bigger price cuts on most models in 2021, which means we're optimistic for even more record discounts in this year's sales.

Both the standard second-generation AirPods and the AirPods Pros were released in 2019, which means they're ripe for some blockbuster discounts in November. However, the AirPods Max are a new addition to the line up for this year. That doesn't exempt them from some major savings, though, so if you're after some luxury cups there's plenty to look forward to.

The rumored AirPods 3 could either put a stopper on things or leave us with some of the best prices on previous generation buds. We could very well see the second generation flushed away with dramatic discounts designed to clear the shelves ahead of the new launch. If that happens, the state of Black Friday AirPods deals would look very different indeed.

You can find out everything you need to know about this year's Black Friday AirPods deals just below. Keep this page bookmarked, though, because we'll be bringing you all the best discounts as soon as those November sales do hit.

When will Black Friday AirPods deals start? Black Friday officially lands on November 26 in 2021. Recent years have seen those discounts arriving earlier and earlier though. Last year, for example, retailers were launching early Black Friday deals as soon as October. This year, we'd recommend keeping a close eye on AirPods deals as early as possible. With the launch of the AirPods 3 on the horizon, we may well see retailers offering incredibly low prices on the previous generation in order to shift stock ahead of the new model. Watch out for AirPods deals over the next couple of weeks, then, because - as we've seen this previous devices, older stock won't be guaranteed for November.

Black Friday AirPods deals: what we expect to see

The entire lineup has now had plenty of time on the shelves, including the 2021 AirPods Max. That means we're expecting big things from this year's Black Friday AirPods deals - especially considering we've had brand new record discounts on each model for the past two years.

The quality of this year's discounts rests on the shoulders of Apple's upcoming September 14 event. If the AirPods 3 are announced at a similar price point to the second generation or AirPods Pros, we could be heading to checkout a lot sooner than anticipated.

Retailers want to clear their stock of the previous generation before the new model takes over, which usually means big savings in the weeks following an announcement and vastly reduced stock levels afterwards.

That means we'll either see an early round of discounts on the previous generation when the new model lands (in which case this year's Black Friday AirPods deals will be reserved for the AirPods Pros and Max), or significantly lower prices come November.

The 2019 AirPods with a standard charging case have dropped to $99 so far this year, matching a very quick flash sale over Black Friday last year. However, the wireless charging model has been spotted at $20 less than its $149 Black Friday price in the last few months. If the AirPods 3 weren't releasing, we'd be expecting these discounts to return in November, potentially dropping by another $10 on the day itself.

However, the AirPods 3 are likely on their way. If they are priced similarly to the previous generation, we could see the 2019 model squeezed off the shelves before November comes around. In that case, we may see a small saving on the new model, but nothing compared to the low prices available right now.

The AirPods Pros could fare a little better. So far, the lowest price we've ever seen for the ANC earbuds has been $169.99, a Black Friday discount that has popped up a couple of times in 2021. Considering the new release and the age of these buds, then, we're expecting a more significant discount come November, potentially down to $149.99.

Today's best deals

If you can't wait for November (and if the AirPods 3 have anything to do with it you shouldn't), you'll find all of today's lowest prices on Apple's true wireless earbuds and headphones just below.

