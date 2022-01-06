BioWare calls Dragon Age 4 a single-player game "built on choices that matter"

BioWare has issued a short and sweet update on Dragon Age 4, calling the follow-up to Inquisition a single-player focused game "built on choices that matter."

There's nothing revolutionary in the new update, but anything from BioWare on Dragon Age 4 is worth parsing through. If anything, it's another assurance that the sequel will have a robust single-player campaign at its heart.

"We remain hard at work on the next iterations of Dragon Age and Mass Effect," BioWare general manager Gary McKay wrote in a blog post. "I'm seeing some incredible work from both teams." He goes on to say there's "a veteran group of talented developers" working on the sequel, and that the studio is "focused on a single-player experience that is built on choices that matter."

We've heard the studio stress Dragon Age 4's single-player-ness before, but it's still unclear precisely what that means. For example, it could mean Dragon Age 4 will have some sort of online/multiplayer component, just with the single-player experience being the main focus. Alternatively, as a Bloomberg report from February 2021 claims, EA could've just scrapped all multiplayer content following the demise of Anthem Next. Judging from BioWare's repeated promises that Dragon Age 4 will be single-player focused, the latter is probably more likely, but the studio has yet to explicitly confirm anything.

It seems like Dragon Age 4 is still fairly early in development, as there's still no official title or release date. GamesBeat reported last year that a 2023 launch was being targeted, but that could've easily changed in the months since as the pandemic raged on.

For everything nearer on the horizon, here are the games we're excited for in 2022.