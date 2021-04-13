BioShock 4 reportedly set in an open world

BioShock 4 will be set in an open world, according to a new job listing for the forthcoming game.

As first reported by PCGamesN, a new job listing for a Senior Writer at developer Cloud Chamber asks for someone who can "weave impactful, character-driven stories in an open world setting." This would seem to point to BioShock 4 taking on an open-world setting, a big departure from the original trilogy of BioShock games.

However, although this one job listing suggests a big switch up for the BioShock franchise, it would appear the upcoming game is sticking firmly to its FPS roots. Another job listing for a Senior Technical Audio Designer asks for a "vision for an ambitious AAA narratively-driven FPS project full of character and personality."

Back in December 2020, another job listing at developer Cloud Chamber revealed that BioShock 4 could have a dialog system similar to that of Fallout 4. A job listing for a Senior Voice Designer sought a candidate that could work on an RPG dialog system, with some fans taking this to mean the next BioShock game would have dialog choices and options for the player to choose from. Not that this would be the first time a BioShock game would offer dialog choices in-game, as a few minor choices reared their heads in BioShock Infinite, but it sounds like a staple of the upcoming game.

It was back in December 2019 that 2K finally confirmed that a new BioShock game was in development, after years of rumors and speculation. Right now, we know that the unnamed Bioshock 4 will be releasing on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, and still appears to be a few years away from launch at the current time. We're guessing it'll be a few more years yet until we get our first glimpse at the next game in the BioShock franchise.

For our complete guide to all the games slated to launch over the coming year, head over to our new games 2021 guide for more.