Better Call Saul’s final season teaser might be hiding its release date in cryptic message

The Salamanca Twins are back

Bob Odenkirk in Better Call Saul.
Better Call Saul is gearing up for the release of its final season – and its first teaser reveals returning villains and a potential release date.

Before the cryptic stuff, here’s the teaser. In it, the bald-headed Salamanca Twins, also known as The Cousins, coolly stride across a crime scene. They were last seen in the fifth season arranging a money drop for Bob Odenkirk’s Jimmy/Saul Goodman. 

Now look a little closer. As spotted by some eagle-eyed Better Call Saul fans on Twitter, the teaser (which tells us, curiously, to "Mark Your Calendar") could be trying to tell us something.

Two letters are used as markers on the crime scene in the trailer: D and R. D is the fourth letter of the alphabet, R the 18th. This, it seems, could be pointing towards a release date – if you use American dating conventions.

"Does it begin airing on April 18?" asks one on Twitter. If nothing else, it is a Monday, which mirrors the show’s usual airing schedule on AMC.

It all points towards a show that is gearing up to say goodbye. Bob Odenkirk has recovered from his on-set collapse, updating fans last September on his condition.

"Back to work on Better Call Saul! So happy to be here and living this specific life surrounded by such good people," he wrote on Twitter.

Co-star Rhea Seehorn, who plays Kim Wexler on the Breaking Bad prequel, had previously told Variety that Better Call Saul’s sixth and final season would air in two parts, starting early 2022.

