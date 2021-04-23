Best Warzone Swiss K31 loadouts - a fast, lightweight rifle for aggressive players

The best Warzone Swiss K31 loadouts are meant to make this new sniper rifle a counter weapon to the beloved Kar98k. Unfortunately, most of the Swiss K31 stats are slightly worse than the Kar98ks, making it tough to recommend unless you’re just looking for something different. Still, it’s not bad with the best Warzone Swiss K31 loadouts and can still be effective if you’re an aggressive sniper who can pull off quick and accurate shots.

With it being the new weapon, many players will likely be trying it out, so we’ve put together a guide for you detailing all the best Swiss K31 loadout options in Warzone. Since it’s a sniper, there isn’t a ton of variety in loadouts, but there are a couple you can pick from depending on your playstyle. These are the best Warzone Swiss K31 loadout options.

Warzone best Swiss K31 loadout for aggressive players

Muzzle : GRU Suppressor

: GRU Suppressor Optic : Royal & Kross 4x

: Royal & Kross 4x Stock : Raider Pad

: Raider Pad Underbarrel : Bruiser Grip

: Bruiser Grip Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

Since the Swiss K31 is supposed to rival the Kar98k, it’s built to be used in fast-paced engagements. If you’re an aggressive sniper, you’ll want as much speed as possible, whether it’s fast ADS times, or a lightweight rifle that allows you to move around quickly.

For the aggressive build, you’ll want to use the GRU Suppressor to stay off the minimap when firing, but also to improve your recoil control, bullet velocity, and effective damage range. This will slightly impact your ADS speeds, but is worth it for all of the benefits it offers. If you find it to be too slow, you can swap to the standard Sound Moderator to remain suppressed, while preserving ADS.

Follow that up with the Royal & Kross 4x for a huge boost to ADS speeds with this Swiss K31 loadout. This is key when pulling off those fast snipes. If you’re playing on Rebirth Island, you can even get away with switching to the 3x optic. After that, go with the Raider Pad Stock for faster ADS speeds, faster aim walking movement speeds, and sprint to fire time.

We then recommend to go with the Bruiser Grip Underbarrel for higher movement speeds and aiming stability - again, to make you more agile as you challenge enemies. Finally, equip the Serpent Wrap for faster ADS speeds (at the expense of sprint to fire time, which is a non-issue unless you’re no-scoping).

This Swiss K31 loadout isn’t for everyone, but if you’re a player who never stops moving and challenging your opponents, you’ll likely find this loadout useful, especially at medium range.

Warzone best Swiss K31 loadout all-around

Muzzle : GRU Suppressor

: GRU Suppressor Barrel : 24.9” Combat Recon

: 24.9” Combat Recon Underbarrel : Bruiser Grip

: Bruiser Grip Ammunition : 7 Rnd

: 7 Rnd Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

For a more well-rounded Swiss K31 loadout, stick with the GRU Suppressor Muzzle for the reasons stated above. This will help when pulling off those longer range snipes. Then, go with the 24.9” Combat Recon Barrel for improved bullet velocity, to decrease how much you need to lead your shot. Bullet velocity is especially important when sniping, so always keep it in mind when building your weapon. After that, we advise utilizing the Bruiser Grip - once again for faster movement, which is always a useful perk.

Follow that up with the 7 Rnd Ammunition type. It comes with five shots by default, which is usable, but most players will likely prefer having more. You can even increase it to 9 shots, though that does penalize your ADS speeds significantly. If you think 5 rounds is enough, then swap the Ammunition attachment for something else in this Swiss K31 loadout - preferably something that will improve ADS speeds.

Speaking of ADS speeds, finish off the weapon by adding the Serpent Wrap Rear Grip, for improved ADS times. This is key for out-sniping your opponents and will usually give you the upper hand. The nice thing about this build is that you can use the default scope with few issues. It’s completely effective and allows you to save a precious attachment slot.

Overall, this is a fun weapon to use, but most Swiss K31 loadouts won’t outclass the Kar98k like many players had hoped. Nonetheless, it holds its own and can be built to be used for aggressive plays, or more slow, deliberate encounters.

