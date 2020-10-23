The best PS5 Black Friday deals: consoles, games, headsets, and more to feature

You might think it's a little early to be thinking about Black Friday PS5 deals, when even grabbing an advanced PS5 pre-order ahead of the mid-November launch is proving to be difficult. But we still think there will be opportunities to save some cash.

The PS5 won't have been out all that long once Black Friday (November 27) comes around, so we'll have to brace for the fact the console might not get any sort of discount at all. However, if there's stock at least, we've got our fingers crossed that retailers will be knocking some money off bundled games or accessories with the console. Black Friday PS5 deals, don't disappoint us.

Yes, you'd absolutely be right to think that stores will have no problem shifting all of their PS5 stock in the runup to Christmas, so there's not much incentive for them to knock any money off. However, this all-important shopping season is often used for stores to really try and show off with the best deals in the hope of retaining some customers and encouraging them to pick up a few other items too. You want traffic on your site this Black Friday? Nothing will bring people in like a red hot PS5 deal.

We'll be keeping this page up to date between now and right through the Black Friday deals weekend (including the Cyber Monday deals) to keep you updated on the PS5 stock situation. And even if the consoles don't show up to the party, we think there will be lots of other related PS5 Black Friday deals on some of the best PS5 headsets, maybe DualSense PS5 controllers, and plenty of the best PS5 accessories too (as far as headsets go, you'll find that many of the best PS4 headsets will be compatible with your PS5 - we're bound to see some massive price drops there). We've got our fingers crossed that some of the upcoming PS5 games may get involved as well.

If you've really been saving up though, the Black Friday season is a fantastic opportunity to pick up a new TV at the lowest ever prices. We think some of the models in our best gaming TV guide will get some great offers, especially as we've seen plenty of them discounted already.

Check out the links below if you're still trying to track down a PS5 as they're all big stores likely to get stock in again soon. We've also included a bunch of price comparison charts below for some PS5 accessories if you're looking to pick any up while stocks last.

We'll be adding even more deals to this page soon as many retailers have said they'll be starting deals earlier than usual this year.

The best Black Friday PS5 deals

