Google is letting you summon The Batman with your own Bat-Signal

The Batman has come to Google – a new feature lets you summon the Caped Crusader with your very own Bat-Signal.

If you search for "Bruce Wayne", "Gotham City", or "Bat-Signal" on Google, you'll see a rotating yellow Bat-Signal icon in the results. If you click on that, your screen will go dark and be illuminated by the iconic winged symbol, before Batman himself swings into frame.

This works on both desktop and mobile and, according to Variety , a Google spokesperson said the feature will be on the site for the next year. You can see a demonstration below.

You can summon #TheBatman if you Google ‘Bruce Wayne’ 👀 pic.twitter.com/GMjNkMHiUFFebruary 23, 2022 See more

The latest adventure of the Caped Crusader stars Robert Pattinson in the title role, as well as Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and Colin Farrell as Penguin. The movie, directed by Matt Reeves, is set during Bruce Wayne's second year of fighting crime as he attempts to track down Riddler, a serial killer targeting the elite of Gotham.

"When I saw it the first time, even from the first shot, it does feel incredibly different, tonally, to the other movies," Pattinson told Total Film . "And it’s so strange, and kind of... It’s sad, and quite touching. It’s a really, really unusual Batman story, and it almost seems harder for me to imagine it being a series afterwards. I mean, they always have that little bit at the end, that’s like: ‘...and coming up!’ But other than that, it feels strangely personal. I think people will be quite shocked at how different it is."