Barrymore in line to Surrender Dorothy?

They say that once the acting bug bites, it never lets go. Seems the same could be said for the more elusive directing bug.

Drew Barrymore made her directorial debut last year with Whip It , a fun, fast, surprisingly well-crafted flick about the world of roller derby starring Ellen Page.

Now Barrymore is reportedly looking for her next directing gig, and she wants to resurrect Wizard Of Oz spin-off Surrender Dorothy .

The multi-hypenate was first attached to the project back in 2002, but as the proposed star. She would have played the great, great granddaughter of Dorothy, who discovers her ruby red slippers and must use them to stop the Wicked Witch of the West from seizing control of Earth and Oz.

No word if Barrymore still intends to take on the role, or bequeath it to a younger actress. But she certainly likes the script by Zach Stranger Than Fiction Helm.

Whatever Barrymore does, she’ll want to move fast - there are a number of other Wizard Of Oz films currently heading into production.

There's currently Shrek Forever After ’s Darren Lemke-scribed Oz , an untitled reboot, another written by Josh Olson with Toss MacFarlane as producer, and Oz The Great And Powerful (possibly starring Robert Downey Jr) all revving their engines.

Think this would be a fun project for Barrymore?