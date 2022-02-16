Barry season 3 gets a release date

Barry season 3 finally has a release date – and the hitman turned actor will be back on our screens this spring.

Season 2 wrapped up almost three years ago, so it's been a very long time since we last saw Bill Hader as the titular character. Henry Winkler confirmed production resumed in August 2021 after a pandemic-induced shutdown back in March 2020. The eight episode third season will finally arrive this April 24 on HBO, and will stream on HBO Max.

Along with the release date, HBO also unveiled some first look photos of the upcoming third season. In the pictures, we see a scruffy Barry looking unhappy, Winkler's Gene Cousineau staring at Barry from across a desk, Sarah Goldberg's Sally Reed on a professional TV set, Anthony Carrigan's NoHo Hank in what looks to be a police interrogation, and Stephen Root's Fuches with… a goat?

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: HBO) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: HBO) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: HBO) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: HBO) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: HBO)

The official synopsis for season 3 reads: "Desperate to leave his violent past behind in favor of his newfound passion, Barry (Hader) is attempting to untangle himself from the world of contract killing and fully immerse himself in acting. But getting out is messy. While Barry has eliminated many of the external factors that pushed him towards violence, he soon discovers they weren't the only forces at play. What is it about his own psyche that led him to become a killer in the first place? Season three finds Barry and the other characters trying to make the right choice."

Season 2 went out with a bang, with so many shocking moments it was hard to keep up: Sally improvised in her acting showcase and was a hit but wasn't true to herself, Gene remembered being told by Fuches that Barry is responsible for the death of his girlfriend Detective Moss, and Barry went on a murderous rampage trying to hunt down his former handler. Season 3 has a lot to deal with, then.

