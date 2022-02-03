The BAFTA 2022 nominations list in full

The BAFTA 2022 nominations have been announced, and Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic Dune leads the way with 11 nominations, including Best Film and Adapted Screenplay. Jane Campion's slow burn Western, The Power of the Dog, picked up eight nominations, including acting nods for Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons, and Kodi Smit-McPhee, and Kenneth Branagh's semi-autobiographical Belfast got six nominations.
Coming of age film Licorice Pizza, musical extravaganza West Side Story, and the latest Bond flick No Time to Die also did well, with five nominations each. 2022 has been a good year for recognizing British talent, too – smaller releases like After Love and Boiling Point both picked up four nods, including recognition in the Best Film and Outstanding British Film categories, while Rebecca Hall's debut feature Passing, about two friends living very different lives in '20s New York, also achieved four nominations.
Read the full list of BAFTA 2022 nominees below.
Best Film
- Belfast
- Don't Look Up
- Dune
- Licorice Pizza
- The Power of the Dog
Outstanding British Film
- After Love
- Ali & Ava
- Belfast
- Boiling Point
- Cyrano
- Everybody's Talking About Jamie
- House of Gucci
- Last Night in Soho
- No Time to Die
- Passing
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
- After Love
- Boiling Point
- The Harder they Fall
- Keyboard Fantasies
- Passing
Film Not in the English Language
- Drive My Car
- The Hand of God
- Parallel Mothers
- Petite Maman
- The Worst Person in the World
Documentary
- Becoming Cousteau
- Cow
- Flee
- The Rescue
- Summer of Soul (Or, When the Revolution Could Not be Televised)
Animated Film
- Encanto
- Flee
- Luca
- The Mitchells vs the Machines
Director
- Aleem Khan – After Love
- Ryûsuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car
- Audrey Diwan – Happening
- Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
- Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
- Julia Ducournau – Titane
Original Screenplay
- Being the Ricardos (Aaron Sorkin)
- Belfast (Kenneth Branagh)
- Don't Look Up (Adam McKay)
- King Richard (Zach Baylin)
- Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson)
Adapted Screenplay
- CODA (Siân Heder)
- Drive My Car (Ryûsuke Hamaguchi)
- Dune (Denis Villeneuve)
- The Lost Daughter (Maggie Gyllenhaal)
- The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion)
Leading Actress
- Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
- Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
- Emilia Jones – CODA
- Renate Reinsve – The Worst Person in the World
- Joanna Scanlan – After Love
- Tessa Thompson – Passing
Leading Actor
- Adeel Akhtar – Ali & Ava
- Mahershala Ali – Swan Song
- Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
- Leonardo DiCaprio – Don't Look Up
- Stephen Graham – Boiling Point
- Will Smith – King Richard
Supporting Actress
- Caitríona Balfe – Belfast
- Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter
- Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
- Ann Dowd – Mass
- Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
- Ruth Negga – Passing
Supporting Actor
- Mike Faist – West Side Story
- Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
- Troy Kotsur – CODA
- Woody Norman – C'mon C'mon
- Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog
- Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
Original Score
- Being the Ricardos (Daniel Pemberton)
- Don't Look Up (Nicholas Britell)
- Dune (Hans Zimmer)
- The French Dispatch (Alexandre Desplat)
- The Power of the Dog (Jonny Greenwood)
Casting
- Boiling Point (Carolyn McLeod)
- Dune (Francine Maisler)
- The Hand of God (Massimo Appolloni, Annamaria Sambucco)
- King Richard (Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman)
- West Side Story (Cindy Tolan)
Cinematography
- Dune (Greig Fraser)
- Nightmare Alley (Dan Laustsen)
- No Time to Due (Linus Sandgren)
- The Power of the Dog (Ari Wegner)
- The Tragedy of Macbeth (Bruno Delbonnel)
Editing
- Belfast (Úna Ní Dhonghaíle)
- Dune (Joe Walker)
- Licorice Pizza (Andy Jurgensen)
- No Time to Die (Tom Cross, Elliot Graham)
- Summer of Soul (Or, When the Revolution Could Not be Televised) (Joshua L. Pearson)
Production Design
- Cyrano (Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer)
- Dune (Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos)
- The French Dispatch (Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo)
- Nightmare Alley (Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau)
- West Side Story (Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo)
Costume Design
- Cruella (Jenny Beavan)
- Cyrano (Cantini Parrini)
- Dune (Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West)
- The French Dispact (Milena Canonero)
- Nightmare Alley (Luis Sequeira)
Make Up & Hair
- Cruella (Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne)
- Cyrano (Alessandro Bertolazzi, Siân Miller)
- Dune (Love Larson, Donald Mowat)
- The Eyes of Tammy Faye (Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh)
- House of Gucci (Frederic Aspiras, Jane Carboni, Giuliano Mariana, Sarah Nicole Tanno)
Sound
- Dune (Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green, Ron Bartlett)
- Last Night in Soho (Colin Nicolson, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, Dan Morgan)
- No Time to Die (James Harrison, Simon Hayes, Paul Massey, Oliver Tarney, Mark Taylor)
- A Quiet Place Part 2 (Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Brandon Proctor, Ethan Van Der Ryn)
- West Side Story (Brian Chumney, Tod Maitland, Andy Nelson, Gary Rydstrom)
Special Visual Effects
- Dune (Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Gerd Nefzer)
- Free Guy (Swen Gillberg, Brian Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Daniel Sudick)
- Ghostbusters: Afterlife (Aharon Bourland, Sheena Duggal, Pier Lefebvre, Alessandro Ongaro)
- The Matrix Resurrections (Tom Debenham, Hew J Evans, Dan Glass, J. D. Schwaim)
- No Time to Die (Mark Bokowski, Chris Corbould, Joel Green, Charlie Noble)
British Short Animation
- Affairs of the Art
- Do Not feed the Pigeons
- Night of the Living Dread
Best Short Film
- The Black Cop
- Femme
- The Palace
- Stuffed
- Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee
EE Rising Star Award (Voted for by the public)
- Ariana DeBose
- Harris Dickinson
- Lashana Lynch
- Millicent Simmonds
- Kodi Smit-McPhee