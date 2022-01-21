Aristocats is getting the live-action treatment at Disney

The Aristocats are the latest Disney characters to get the live-action treatment, Deadline reports.

The original animated movie was released in 1970 and followed a family of Parisian cats whose wealthy owner plans to leave them her fortune – her jealous butler kidnaps the cats and abandons them in the countryside, where they form an unlikely alliance with an alley cat to help them get home before it's too late.

Will Gluck and Keith Bunin will pen the script for the remake – Gluck directed Peter Rabbit and Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, while Bunin wrote the script for the 2020 Pixar movie Onward.

Not much is known about the movie yet as it's still in the early stages of development, but Deadline reports that it'll have a similar look to 2019's Lady and the Tramp remake on Disney Plus. It hasn't been confirmed whether the movie will be a theatrical or streaming release yet.

There's no shortage of live-action Disney remakes on the cards – a live-action Snow White movie is also in the works, starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, and a live-action version of The Little Mermaid is also on the way to our screens, with Halle Bailey playing Ariel. There's also a live-action version of Pinocchio starring Tom Hanks as Geppetto and Peter Pan & Wendy from The Green Knight director David Lowery.