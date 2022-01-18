Andrew Garfield didn't even tell Emma Stone the truth about Spider-Man: No Way Home

Andrew Garfield has revealed that he didn't even tell his The Amazing Spider-Man co-star (and ex-girlfriend) Emma Stone the truth about his role in Spider-Man: No Way Home .

"Emma kept on texting me, and she was like, 'Are you in this new Spider-Man film?' And, I was like, 'I don’t know what you’re talking about.' She was like, 'Shut up, just tell me.' I’m like, 'I honestly don’t know.' I kept it going, even with her. It was hilarious," Garfield told the Happy Sad Confused podcast (via The Hollywood Reporter ). "Then, she saw it, and she was like, 'You’re a jerk.'"

Garfield was famously very vocal in his denial that he wasn't in the movie – there were so many instances, in fact, that one fan even made a compilation video of them. Of course, he and Tobey Maguire both showed up as their iterations of Peter Parker thanks to the multiverse, along with a whole host of villains including Alfred Molina's Doc Ock, Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin, and Jamie Foxx's Electro.

As for Stone, she played Gwen Stacy alongside Garfield's web-slinger in 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man and its 2014 sequel The Amazing Spider-Man 2 . The Amazing Spider-Man 3 never made it to the big screen, but fans are keen for a threequel to follow No Way Home.