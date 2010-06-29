Anamanaguchi, Minibosses headline PAX 2010 concerts

The annual Penny Arcade Expo is a wonderful opportunity for anyone and everyone to get a sneak peek at upcoming games months before they're released. That alone is reason for thousands to sign up, but if you ask me, the highlight every year is theconcert lineup. Several game-themed bands, playing songs they love about a topic they love, to an audience that's singularly united by its love for all things videogames. It's as close to nerd heavenyou'll ever experience. And they've finally revealed who's playing this year.
Anamanaguchi
Above: You may know this tune from ourfilthy, stupid podcast
Johnathan Coulton
Above: A voice fit to soothe any beast
Metroid Metal
Above: We talked to these boys back inTalkRadar 70
MC Frontalot
Above: San Franciscan man declared "579th greatest rapper"
Paul & Storm
Above: Any pal of Coulton is a pal of ours
The Minibosses
Above: Arguably the most famous game-music band in the US
The Protomen
Above: Mega Man-minded dudes who never show their faces
Another great reason to attend? The panels. Oh boy, are there ever so many panels that are relevant to your interests. Why, I'd bet a certain game site would plan on having some of those panels this year, and that anyone who was maybe thinking about going to PAX but wasn't sure should probably make up their minds VERY SOON.