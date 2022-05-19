Amy Adams will play a woman who thinks she's turning into a dog in horror thriller Nightbitch

Amy Adams is set to star in Nightbitch, a new horror thriller movie coming to Hulu.

Based on the novel of the same name by Rachel Yoder, the movie will follow a woman (played by Adams) struggling to raise a toddler in the suburbs while her husband is away on frequent business trips. According to Searchlight Pictures, the woman slowly embraces the feral power deeply rooted in motherhood, as she becomes increasingly aware of the bizarre and undeniable signs that she may be turning into a canine.

Described as being a darkly comic neo-horror, Marielle Heller is in the director's chair – her last movie was 2019's A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, starring Tom Hanks, and she also helmed 2018's Can You Ever Forgive Me?, which starred Melissa McCarthy and Richard E. Grant, and 2015's Diary of a Teenage Girl.

"Rachel Yoder‘s book took my breath away," Heller said in a statement. "I haven’t felt this way about a book since I read The Diary of a Teenage Girl many years ago. Rachel's darkly hilarious tale of motherhood and rage made me feel seen. And adapting it with Amy Adams in mind has been the thing that has kept me going through the pandemic."

Next up for Adams, though, is Disenchanted, the sequel to 2007's Enchanted. Co-starring Patrick Dempsey and Maya Rudolph, it arrives on Disney Plus this Thanksgiving.