Amazon’s latest Black Friday headset deal drops the Razer Nari Ultimate down to its lowest ever price

This Black Friday gaming headset deal serves up a Razer headset that has never been cheaper - and it's a quality one at that.

Here's the skinny: the Razer Nari Ultimate headset has dropped to £79.99 at Amazon. It's a quality headset for PC and PS5/PS4 players, offering fantastic sound as well as Razer's own HyperSense technology. You know how PS5's DualSense haptic feedback lets you be truly absorbed in what's playing out in front of you? The Nari Ultimate headset goes one further with vibrations emanating from your headphones, ensuring you'll totally immersed in the action.

The Nari Ultimate also does away with what has spoiled many a headset for us: restrictive movement. There's an adjustable headband so you don't get that dull ache often found in long gaming sessions. Everything is comfortable here: the headset, the cans, and especially the price.

Razer Nari Ultimate headset | £199.99 Razer Nari Ultimate headset | £199.99 £79.99 at Amazon

Save £120 - Amazon isn't messing around this Black Friday. The Razer Nari Ultimate has never been cheaper and is a premium headset for an affordable price.

Note: This is compatible with PS5, PS4, and PC only.



The Nari Ultimate's THX Spatial 7.1 surround sound also lets you uncover new and hidden corners to the soundscapes of some of your favorite games. There's nothing quite as thrilling as reliving a modern classic for what feels like the first time, and this Razer headset does the job nicely.

And now that you've saved £120 on a headset, why not upgrade the rest of your setup? There are multiple amazing Black Friday SSD discounts this year, while the Black Friday PS5 deals just keep on rolling in.

