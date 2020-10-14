Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals 2020 - grab these offers while you still can

Quick links (Image credit: Amazon) Click on the links below to see the Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals you want.

Thanks to the Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals, now's a great time to nab yourself a Switch or some accessories. After all, any savings at all on Nintendo hardware are rare, whether you're looking at console bundles, games, accessories, or anything Nintendo related. We've sniffed out the best Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals and listed them all below so we've got you covered.

We'll keep this page updated with the latest Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals and their status so you have the best shot at scoring a bargain. Read on to see all the deals broken down by category, including tough-to-find consoles and games and accessories, which are a little easier to navigate. Stay tuned for even more Amazon Prime Day deals as they roll out.

Out of the 'big three', Nintendo is going to be the only company not releasing a new console this holiday season (we're getting the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PS5 before the year is out). As a result, don't expect massive discounts in the Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch sales. That's not to say it won't be reduced in price, of course - just that it won't drop as low as an Xbox One or PS4 is likely to.

Either way, be sure to keep an eye on this page and Amazon's listings when the event starts. Due to the Switch's popularity, any Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals are going to be snapped up fast - you'll need to move very, very quickly. Accessories and games should stick around for a bit longer, but even those are sure to be popular. As they say, the early bird gets the worm.

Naturally, these aren't the only offers to be aware of during the sales event. Amazon Prime Day gaming deals will be running for the duration, and they'll be accompanied by Amazon Prime Day TV deals and more than a few Amazon Prime Day laptop deals.

Today's best deals

(Image credit: Future)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition Switch | $299.99 at Best Buy

There's currently a very special, unique Animal Crossing console available at Amazon and Best Buy. It's a real beauty, and perfect for fans of the laid-back franchise. Although it doesn't include the game, it's still a bargain.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite (Yellow) + 128GB official SD card | $234.98 $225.40 at Amazon

Because the Nintendo Switch Lite only comes with 32GB of internal memory, getting an SD card is a great idea. Happily, this offer from Amazon bundles the console and memory card together. You're getting a 128GB card here, which is more than enough. Because it's also an official Nintendo product, you can be guaranteed you won't get any issues.View Deal

(Image credit: Future)

Nintendo Switch Grey + Animal Crossing: New Horizons + Minecraft | £338.98 £309 at Currys

Save £29.98 on a holy trinity of a Switch bundle, which comes with the neon red variant of the console, Animal Crossing, and the excellent Minecraft.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch Neon + Ring Fit Adventure | £359.98 £344.98 at Argos

This bundles includes the improved battery version of the Neon Switch, alongside a copy of Ring Fit Adventure and the Ring Fit Joy-Con device itself, all for less than £345, saving you £15.

View Deal

Orzly Nintendo Switch Lite Accessories bundle (case, screen protector, headphones, and more) | £50 £20.99 at Amazon

For anyone who's just picked up a Nintendo Switch Lite, this is the perfect starter bundle to go with it - you'll get a carry case, screen protector, headphones, grip case, USB charger, and more.

View Deal

Orzly Grip Case (for Nintendo Switch Lite) | £25 £8.42 at Amazon (grey) / £25 £9.99 at Amazon (green set)

To keep your Nintendo Switch Lite safe while you're playing, the Orzly Grip Case is a great choice. It helps avoid your console taking any bumps or scratches if it's dropped, and all for less than normal thanks to the Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals.

View Deal

Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals - consoles

Regardless of whether you're trying to find the standard Nintendo Switch or the cheaper, smaller Lite, consoles are hard to come by right now. That's why we've rounded up the very best offers on Nintendo's latest system below. Our bargain-hunting software will post any offers that it finds, and it updates this list every half-hour or so.

We'd advise being quick, though; Nintendo Switch consoles are always in high demand, and they're likely to be the most popular items during the Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch sales.

Nintendo Switch (standard)

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The 'standard' Nintendo Switch is easily the hardest to come by - it sells out fast, and has been tricky to find over the last few months. That's because it's the best all-rounder. This version of the console offers the 'full' experience, allowing you to play on the TV (perfect for multiplayer) or in handheld mode. The controllers also detach and include rumble for a more immersive experience.

If you don't want to limit yourself, this is the console to go for.

US deals

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition Switch |$299.99 at Best Buy

This special Animal Crossing Edition of the Nintendo Switch console is a beauty, and it's available at Amazon and Best Buy. While it doesn't come with the game itself, it's the same price as a standard Switch on its own. In other words, you aren't losing anything here by going for this ahead of the Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals.

View Deal

UK deals

Nintendo Switch Neon + Animal Crossing: New Horizons| £319.99 £299.99 at Currys

The biggest game of 2020 comes packaged with your very own Neon Nintendo Switch for under £300 at Currys right now, offering a rare saving of £20 on Ninty's best-selling console. Enter the code GAMINGFREEDEL at checkout to get free delivery with it.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The Nintendo Switch Lite is a smaller, cheaper version of the console - it's great as an entry-level system, for those who want to save money, or for children. In the spirit of cost-cutting, it lacks a few features that the normal Switch has. Namely, it can't be used on a TV; it's purely for use in handheld mode. In addition, it lacks the rumble feature and detachable controllers.

That said, it is a great choice due to its low price and portability. Plus, it can play all of the same Nintendo Switch games as the standard console.

US deals

Nintendo Switch Lite (Yellow) + 128GB official SD card | $234.98 $225.40 at Amazon US

If you're hunting down cheaper consoles in the Nintendo Switch in the Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals, this Lite offer is a great place to start. The handheld-only device is ideal for those who will be playing solo, for travelling, or the commute. You also get a memory card for your trouble!

View Deal

UK deals

Nintendo Switch Lite (Turquoise) + Super Mario 3D All-Stars| £244.99 £229.00 at Currys

Save £14.99 on this amazing Nintendo Switch Lite bundle from Currys. You'll earn yourself the cool Turquoise edition of the handheld console, alongside a physical copy of the recently released remastered Mario trilogy. Enter the code GAMINGFREEDEL at checkout to get free delivery with it.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite + Minecraft | £218.99 £199.00 at Amazon UK

This Minecraft flavoured bundle nets you both a Nintendo Switch Lite (any colour) plus a physical copy of Mojang's brilliant survival crafting phenomenon, which itself includes the Super Mario Mash-Up bundle. Bargain.

View Deal

Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals - accessories

No matter if you've just got a Nintendo Switch or have had one for years, grabbing some accessories to go with it is always a good idea. For example, the best case for Nintendo Switch will make sure your console stays safe when you're out and about or at home. At the other end of the scale, a Nintendo Switch SD card (or memory card) is essential if you're planning on downloading games from the online Nintendo store.

For more, don't forget to visit our guide on the best Nintendo Switch accessories.

Memory cards

(Image credit: Sandisk)

Memory cards are one of the Nintendo Switch's most important accessories. Because the console only has 32GB to play with, its internal storage will fill up quickly if you've got a lot of games or intend to download the likes of Fortnite. SanDisk are by far and away the most reliable brand when it comes to SD memory cards, so we've listed offers on our favorite models below.

Nintendo Switch case

(Image credit: Orzly)

Up next in our list of 'accessories you definitely need' is a carry case. These will protect your console no matter whether you're taking it out and about or using it at home. Although they're already pretty cheap, we've gathered up the best offers below to save you a little extra cash.

UK deals

Orzly Nintendo Switch Lite Accessories bundle (case, screen protector, headphones, and more) | £50 £20.99 at Amazon

If you've just got a Nintendo Switch Lite, this is the perfect starter bundle to go with it - you're getting a carry case, screen protector, headphones, a USB charger, grip case, and more. It's really quite generous, especially for just £21.

View Deal

Orzly Grip Case (for Nintendo Switch Lite) | £25 £8.42 at Amazon (grey) / £25 £9.99 at Amazon (green set)

To keep your Nintendo Switch Lite safe while you're playing, the Orzly Grip Case is a fair shake. It'll stop your console from taking any knocks or bumps if it's dropped, and that's ideal if you use it on the go or the system belongs to a younger child.

View Deal

Controllers

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Because the Nintendo Switch is such a social console - it's perfect for multiplayer games of Mario Kart, for example - getting extra controllers is a must. You've got two types to choose from: the detachable Joy Cons you get with the standard console, and the more traditional Pro Controller that's ideal for singleplayer games. We've listed offers for both below.

Today's best Nintendo Switch Pro Controller deals Nintendo Switch Pro... Kogan.com AU $25.95 View Deal Nintendo Switch Pro... Dick Smith AU $25.95 View Deal Show More Deals

Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals - games

The Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch sales are guaranteed to include game offers. We can feel it in our weary old bones. That's why we've rounded up some offers on the console's most recent and popular games, including Super Mario 3D All-Stars and the cheerful Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Because must-have titles like this tend to hold their value, any discount we can get is worth pouncing on before it vanishes.

Want more deals? Head over to our page covering the cheapest Nintendo Switch game sales.