Amazon Prime Day gaming deals are live with red hot offers on every platform

The Amazon Prime Day gaming deals are finally here, and offers on essential gear are set to run throughout the event this October 13 to 14. That's why we'll be gathering all the best discounts here. Drop in every now and then to take advantage of what could well be the best Amazon Prime Day deals.

With any luck, we may just get some next-gen offers. Especially because the Xbox Series X and PS5 launches are so close - namely, we've got our fingers crossed for more pre-orders as part of the Amazon Prime Day gaming deals (the first wave sold out within minutes, after all). And if nothing else, we're hopeful that some next generation-compatible accessories will go on sale. In the case of Xbox, this can be current-gen peripherals; these can be carried forward and used on next-gen systems, meaning any Xbox One headset, controller, or hard drive you buy now will be fully compatible with the Series X or Xbox Series S.

Hopefully Nintendo Switch stock will appear in time for the Amazon Prime Day gaming deals as well. The popular console has consistently sold out this year, and it's clearly been a must-have item during the pandemic with so many of us stuck at home. If any deals appear, you'll find them listed below.

Anyway, let's get started. Here are the things to look out for when the Amazon Prime Day gaming deals begin. Once you're done, be sure to check out the Amazon Prime Day TV deals and Amazon Prime Day laptop deals as well to snag a bargain.

Today's best deals

The Last of Us Part 2 (PS4/PS5)| $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon US

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition Switch | $299 at Amazon US / $299.99 at Best Buy

You can get your hands on a special Animal Crossing Edition of the Nintendo Switch console at Amazon or Best Buy, and it's gorgeous to look at. While it doesn't have the game itself, it's the same price as a standard Switch on its own so you aren't losing anything here ahead of the Amazon Prime Day gaming deals.

Nintendo Switch Lite (Yellow) + 128GB official SD card | $234.98 $226.39 at Amazon US

Want a slightly cheaper Nintendo Switch in the Amazon Prime Day gaming deals? The Lite is the one for you. This handheld-only device is ideal for those who will mostly be playing solo, for travelling, or the commute. This offer also gets you an official memory card, and that's handy because the console by itself doesn't have a great deal of internal storage.

Logitech G502 SE Hero | $80 $49.96 at Amazon

Logitech tends to dominate best mouse lists thanks to their excellent and very user-friendly technology, so the G502 getting such a massive discount is worthy of note. This one offers a 16,000 DPI sensor, 11 customizable buttons, adjustable weight, and mechanical switch button tensioning. Marvellous.

Official 4TB Xbox Seagate HDD | $149.99 $104.99 at Amazon

Don't miss a rare $35 saving on this official USB external Xbox One hard drive. With this drive, you'll be able to play older games on your new Series X straight away without having to re-download them.

Bengoo V-4 (PS4, Xbox One, PC) | $79.99 $28.98 at Amazon

With a saving of over $50, these Bengoo gaming headphones are pretty unmissable if you want some peace and quiet when immersed in a game. They're not as feature-rich as items on our best gaming headset guide, but they'll more than get the job done. Buying in the UK? Grab them for £23 from Amazon.

Nintendo Switch | £279 at Amazon UK

Just want the console by itself? Amazon has you covered with a deal on the standard Nintendo Switch for £279. Alright, so there's no money off. But in all fairness, it's been sold out for months. That means scalpers have been grossly overcharging for the console, making this a bargain. Get it for the proper price while stock lasts.

Nintendo Switch (Neon Blue / Red) + Animal Crossing: New Horizons | £319 £289 at Amazon

This is undoubtedly one of the best deals we've seen so far in the Amazon Prime Day gaming deals - a standard Nintendo Switch console along with the new Animal Crossing for only £289. That's only £10 more than the console by itself! Bargain.

PS4 Slim 3-game bundle | £254.99 at Amazon

The PS4 has been very tricky to find for most of this year, so seeing it here - and the three-game bundle edition, no less - is refreshing. You're getting Horizon Zero Dawn (plus the DLC expansion), Uncharted 4, and The Last of Us Remastered with this particular offer. Don't miss it.



Logitech G502 | £79.99 £47 at Amazon

The G502 is one the best mice you could ask for, particularly at this price; it has a super-fast 16,000 DPI sensor to go with lots of programmable buttons, a special contoured design, and an unlockable scroll wheel for ultra-fast scrolling.



Razer Kraken (PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC) | £80 £54.56 at Amazon

This no-nonsense headset is a fantastic bargain, and it's an excellent piece of kit from the specialists at Razer. Besides good audio quality, it's compatible with almost everything. And at less than £55, it's great bang for buck.

Amazon Prime Day gaming deals: Nintendo Switch

Top of many wish-lists this Amazon Prime Day will be the Nintendo Switch console, be it the standard model or a cheaper 'Lite' version. Because Nintendo products are notorious for holding their value, others will be eager to secure discounts on games and accessories while they're going cheap.

To help you get started, we've rounded up offers on all of the above right here. Our price-matching software is updated every half-hour, so be sure to check in regularly when the Amazon Prime Day gaming deals get started.

For more, don't forget about our dedicated page of Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals.

Nintendo Switch console

Nintendo Switch consoles are hard to get hold of these days. To give you a head start, our bargain-hunting software will list any offers that it finds on the standard Switch before displaying them below. Because it updates itself every 30 minutes, you can be guaranteed that these offers are the latest and greatest out there. Keep checking in every now and then to find a bargain.

Be quick, though; these are sure to be some of the most popular items in the Amazon Prime Day gaming sales.

US deals

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition Switch | $299 at Amazon / $299.99 at Best Buy

There's currently a very special, unique Animal Crossing console available at Amazon and Best Buy. It's a real beauty, and perfect for fans of the laid-back franchise. Although it doesn't include the game, it's still a bargain.

Nintendo Switch (Neon Blue / Red) | $299.99 at Amazon US

If you just want the console, Amazon has you covered with a deal on the standard Nintendo Switch for $299.99. Yes, there's no money off, but it's been sold out for months meaning scalpers have been grossly overcharging, get it for the proper price while stock lasts.

UK deals

Nintendo Switch (Neon Blue / Red) | £279 at Amazon UK

Just want the console by itself? Amazon has you covered with a deal on the standard Nintendo Switch for £279. Alright, so there's no money off. But in all fairness, it's been sold out for months. That means scalpers have been grossly overcharging for the console, making this a bargain. Get it for the proper price while stock lasts.

Nintendo Switch (Neon Blue / Red) + Animal Crossing: New Horizons | £319 £289 at Amazon

This is easily one of the best offers we've seen so far in the Amazon Prime Day gaming deals - you're getting a standard Nintendo Switch console along with the new Animal Crossing game for just £289. Because that's only £10 more than the console by itself, it's a real bargain. Don't miss out!

Nintendo Switch Lite console

Want to know the difference between the standard Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch Lite? It mostly boils down to price and flexibility. The Switch Lite is smaller and cheaper because it lacks a few features that the standard alternative has (such as controller rumble and the ability to remove the controllers), but the primary change is the fact that it cannot connect to a TV - it has to be used in handheld mode. Meanwhile, the 'normal' Switch can play in handheld mode or via your TV. This means it's a better choice for multiplayer, as you can get your games on the big screen for all to see. The controllers for the standard Switch are detachable, too. Generally, it's more flexible as a result.

Nintendo Switch Lite (Yellow) + 128GB official SD card | $234.98 $226.39 on Amazon US

Because the Nintendo Switch Lite only comes with 32GB of internal memory, getting an SD card is a great idea. Happily, this offer from Amazon bundles the console and memory card together. You're getting a 128GB card here, which is more than enough. Because it's also an official Nintendo product, you can be guaranteed you won't get any issues.

Nintendo Switch games

(Image credit: Nintendo)

You can expect more than a few games to pop up in the Amazon Prime Day gaming deals. And because Nintendo Switch games are usually quite expensive (they hold their price like no-one's business, to be honest), we'll take any discounts we can find!

To get you started, we've listed some of the most popular Switch games below that are likely to benefit most from a sale (including the recent Super Mario 3D All-Stars and the ever-popular Animal Crossing: New Horizons). We'll add more as and when we see them, so keep an eye on this page when the Amazon Prime Day gaming deals pick up steam.

For other offers, be sure to check in with our guide to finding the cheapest Nintendo Switch game sales. It's updated every 30 minutes thanks to our bargain-hunting software, meaning you'll always get the most up-to-date offers.

Nintendo Switch accessories

If you've got a Switch, it's a very good idea to grab some of the best Nintendo Switch accessories to go with it. We've listed the cheapest offers on all of these items below for the Amazon Prime Day gaming deals, be it a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller or a screen protector.

Chief amongst these essential add-ons has to be the best case for Nintendo Switch. It'll keep the console safe regardless of whether you're taking it out and about or are using it at home, and it's only matched in helpfulness by a Nintendo Switch SD card (AKA a memory card). That last one should come in very handy if you're downloading games to your Switch - the console's rather meagre 32GB of memory won't get you very far.

US deals

Orzly Nintendo Switch Accessories Bundle | $69.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Want a good starter set for your new Nintendo Switch? This package from Orzly is ideal. In the run-up to the Amazon Prime Day gaming deals, they're offering a wealth of accessories that include screen protectors and cases at a massive discount.



UK deals

Orzly Nintendo Switch Lite Accessories bundle (case, screen protector, headphones, and more) | £50 £20.99 at Amazon

If you've just got a Nintendo Switch Lite, this is the perfect starter bundle to go with it - you're getting a carry case, screen protector, headphones, a USB charger, grip case, and more. It's really quite generous, especially for just £21.

Orzly Grip Case (for Nintendo Switch Lite) | £25 £8.42 at Amazon (grey) / £25 £9.99 at Amazon (green set)

To keep your Nintendo Switch Lite safe while you're playing, the Orzly Grip Case is a fair shake. It'll stop your console from taking any knocks or bumps if it's dropped, and that's ideal if you use it on the go or the system belongs to a younger child.

Amazon Prime Day gaming deals: PlayStation

With PS5 about to launch, a lot of eyes are on PlayStation right now. Did you see how quickly PS5 pre-orders sold out, for instance? If we get any news about stock appearing during the Amazon Prime Day gaming deals (not to mention accessories or games), you'll find it here. Just remember to be fast; anything next-gen is likely to sell with alarming speed, so you'll need to pounce if you want to secure your console.

Not that PS5 is the only PlayStation console worth considering. The PS4 is still going strong, and you should be able to get some good deals on it now that its successor is almost here.

PS5 consoles

(Image credit: Sony)

The PS5 is very nearly here. After a surprise showcase that gave us the PS5 price and live pre-orders, it's been in the spotlight and stealing headlines all over the place. Unfortunately, getting hold of the next-gen console is still proving difficult as a result.

With that in mind, we've listed any potential stock in the section below. Our price-matching software is updated every 30 minutes, so you can rest assured that it's displaying the most recent offers on the internet.

PS4 consoles

(Image credit: Sony)

The PS4 may be in its twilight years thanks to the arrival of PlayStation 5, but that only means it has a whole generation of games under its belt. What's more, its price is sure to drop now that the PS5 is upon us.

We've listed deals on the PS4 console below. For our money, the PS4 Pro is the smartest choice. This is the more powerful version that allows you to display games in 4K resolution, meaning everything from games to Blu-ray movies will look their best. We'd recommend it over the cheaper PS4 Slim, to be honest; although the latter is less expensive, the games you play on it won't look quite as good so it isn't necessarily the best value for money.

UK deals

PS4 Slim 3-game bundle | £254.99 at Amazon

The PS4 has been difficult to find this year, so being able to get the bundle with three classic games isn't an opportunity to miss. Seriously, move fast - you're getting Horizon Zero Dawn (plus the DLC expansion), Uncharted 4, and The Last of Us Remastered with this offer. That's a steal, all things considered.

PS4 & PS5 games

(Image credit: Bluepoint Games)

There are sure to be plenty of PS4 games on offer during the Amazon Prime Day gaming deals, so we've listed some of the most popular ones - be it Star Wars: Squadrons or Marvel's Avengers - here. Keep an eye on them as Prime Day gets underway; the discounts might not last long, so be ready to take advantage of them before they vanish.

It's also worth looking out for reductions on pre-orders like Cyberpunk 2077 or Assassin's Creed Valhalla. They could lower in cost during the sales event, saving you a little cash on some of this year's most anticipated games.

PS5 games

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales (pre-order) | $49.98 / £51.99

$49.98 / £51.99 Demon's Souls (pre-order) | $69.88 / £69.99

$69.88 / £69.99 Assassin's Creed Valhalla (pre-order) | $59.96 / £51.99

$59.96 / £51.99 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (pre-order) | $69.99 / UK N/A

$69.99 / UK N/A Sackboy: A Big Adventure (pre-order) | $59.88 / £59.88

$59.88 / £59.88 Watch Dogs: Legion (pre-order) | $59.96 / £51.99

$59.96 / £51.99 Godfall (pre-order) | $69.99 / £69.99

$69.99 / £69.99 Immortals: Fenyx Rising (pre-order) | $59.99 / £57.99

PS4 games

PlayStation accessories

(Image credit: Sony)

A new console launch means brand-new accessories, and there are plenty to go around for the PlayStation 5. Besides the mandatory extra controller, you can grab specialized gaming headsets, a remote for controlling media apps like Netflix and Disney Plus, and an HD camera that's perfect for streaming. We've included pre-order links for all PS5 accessories below (apart from the remote, which is proving a little difficult to find), including the Pulse 3D headset and the rather fancy DualSense, not to mention a PS5 Media Remote.

Most of these items are releasing this November alongside the PlayStation 5, though we don't have an exact date yet. We'll keep you updated as and when that changes!

Want offers on current-gen tech? Don't miss our guide listing the best PS4 accessories.

DualShock 4 (Rose Gold) | £49.99 £39.99 at Amazon

A £10 saving here is one of the better controller deals for one of the better controllers out there. The Rose Gold DualShock 4 controller looks sleek, and it's definitely one of the best-looking controllers around.

DualSense controller

The PS5's controller is officially called the DualSense, and that's because it offers haptic feedback as well as sound and a touchpad. It's the first time in a long while that we've gotten a PlayStation controller that isn't a 'DualShock', so we imagine it'll be pretty special.

For more, check out the deals below or these DualSense pre-orders.

Pulse 3D headsets

As the name would suggest, the Pulse 3D headset is primed to take advantage of the PS5's highly-anticipated 3D audio features. Because of Sony's track record in making excellent headsets for their console, this is one to watch. You'll find the best offers below.

To get more deals, don't forget about our page on Pulse 3D headset pre-orders.

PS5 HD Camera

The official PS5 HD Camera is being touted as the perfect fit for anyone who streams. It can cut out the background of a scene and put you over the top of your gameplay, which is a pretty cool feature.

We've listed the best offers below, and a more extensive suite of deals can be found on our PS5 HD Camera pre-order page.

Amazon Prime Day gaming deals: Xbox

Next-gen is very nearly here, and the Xbox Series X (to say nothing of the Xbox Series S) will change the gaming landscape when it arrives this November. However, much like the PS5, it's proving difficult to get Xbox Series X pre-orders at the moment. If any are available, you'll find them below. Good luck! Hopefully the Amazon Prime Day gaming deals will help us out.

We've also included some Xbox accessories of all stripes, which are of course compatible with the Series X as well as the older Xbox One. We'll add more offers as and when they appear!

Xbox Series X console

(Image credit: Microsoft)

The next generation is very nearly here, and you can get your own console via pre-orders right now, this very minute. In theory, that is. In reality, the brand-new Xbox consoles are much harder to find in the wild due to high demand. Retailers are selling out of the Xbox Series X fast. Indeed, most ran out within minutes of posting stock. If you see one available in the Amazon Prime Day gaming deals, get ready to pounce as a result. It won't last long.

Want to know whether you should get a Series X or Series S? In many ways, the more powerful Xbox Series X can be seen as the 'full' next-gen experience. It's able to display games in 4K resolution, has a larger memory, and may be just a little bit faster thanks to its advanced tech under the hood. Because it has a disc drive as well, it gives you maximum flexibility.

If any more Xbox pre-orders become available for the Series X, you'll see them below. And because our price-matching software is updated every 30 minutes, you can also rest easy knowing that these offers are up to date.

Xbox Series S console

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Launching alongside the Xbox Series X is the Series S, a cheaper, entry-level system that gets you into the next generation of gaming for less.

Curious about the difference between the two consoles? The Xbox Series S is ideal for those who want to save money and don't necessarily have a 4K TV. Although it can't display games in true 4K (it'll 'upscale' them for 4K televisions), lacks a disc drive, and has less internal storage overall, it'll still play the same next-gen games as the Series X. They'll look incredible, too. Plus, it's one hell of a lot cheaper - it's about half the price of the Series X and PS5.

We've listed the latest offers below, but you can see more on our dedicated Xbox Series S pre-orders page.

Xbox Series X / S and Xbox One games

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

You can be guaranteed that we're going to get more than a few Xbox games during the Amazon Prime Day gaming deals, and we'll be sure to gather all of the best ones here. Keep an eye on this page and Amazon itself as the sale gets started; we'll update our guide as soon as new bargains appear.

Don't forget to check out discounts for pre-orders, either. It's entirely possible that the most recent Assassin's Creed, not to mention Cyberpunk, will get their prices slashed during Amazon Prime Day, so watch them like a hawk if you want to save cash.

Xbox Series X games

The games below are compatible with the Xbox Series X, and they'll look their best on the next-gen machine. However, that's not to say they don't work on the Xbox One as well - they will thanks to Smart Delivery. Hooray for backwards and forwards compatibility! It certainly makes shopping during the Amazon Prime Day gaming deals a lot easier.

Xbox One games

If you're looking for a bargain on current-gen games, you're in luck - they're sure to be a part of the Amazon Prime Day gaming deals. Remember, some of these will also work on Xbox Series X thanks to Smart Delivery (the new Assassin's Creed and Watch Dogs, for example). Neat!

Xbox accessories

(Image credit: Microsoft)

No matter whether you're looking to get accessories for the new Xbox consoles or your current one, you'll find some of the most must-have peripherals below; we suspect more than a few items will get a discount thanks to the Amazon Prime Day gaming deals.

Worried that you're wasting your cash on Xbox One peripherals? Don't be. Remember, most - if not all - of these are compatible with Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S as well.

To see more, head over to our page of the best Xbox One accessories.

Amazon Prime Day gaming deals: PC

It's a great time to be looking for PC deals, especially with brand-new graphics cards like the Nvidia 30-series hitting shelves (even if the RTX 3070 has been delayed). That'll push the price of certain components down, so it's definitely worth keeping an eye out for offers during the Amazon Prime Day gaming deals.

What's more, the sales event always offers a bargain on laptops for gaming and for work. Want to save as much money as possible? This is your chance.

To get you started, we've listed some of our favorite offers below.

Gaming laptops

(Image credit: Razer)

If you're trying to hunt down the best gaming laptops, the Amazon Prime Day gaming deals are a good place to start. We'll be listing and and all offers we find on quality tech, so be sure to drop in throughout the event for a bargain.

US deals

Razer Blade Stealth (13.3-inch) | $1,799.99 $1,499.99 at Amazon

A Razer laptops are always excellent, but the Blade Stealth goes one better with a very portable design and fantastic specs to boot. It's one of the more notable Amazon Prime Day gaming deals so far, and you're getting a 10th-gen i7 processor to go with a very powerful GTX 1650Ti Max-Q GPU. Fabulous.

Features: Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650Ti Max-Q graphics card, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 13.3-inch HD 120Hz display

UK deals

ASUS TUF FX505 (15.6-inch) | £1,000 £629.99 at Amazon UK

This is one of the best deals of Prime Day's gaming products right here. A reliable and solid gaming-first laptop for just over 600 pounds is an absolute no-brainer for a machine that can be a reliable home or work laptop but that has enough under the hood to give a great gaming experience too. It won't be running the latest and greatest at the highest levels but it's a wicked little machine at this price.

HP Pavilion 15 (15.6-inch) | £1,150 £999.99 at Amazon UK

This is a great price for a 1660Ti powered laptop. For proper gaming laptops, we rarely see anything more powerful go under the four-figure mark so this marks good value. It's also from a trusted manufacturer, has a 10th-gen Intel processor, and a 512GB SSD.

Razer Blade 15 Base Model (15.6-inch) | £1,600 £1,358.99 at Amazon UK

The most modest of the Blade 15 laptops on offer today but by no means a slouch, and still plenty of value for money. It might not offer ray-tracing gaming, but it offers the best experience, graphically, without that with its GTX 1660Ti GPU. This is probably one of the cheapest price tags you'll see on such a premium laptop.

Razer Blade Stealth 13 (13.3-inches) | £1,800 £1,398.99 at Amazon UK

The 'baby' of the Razer Blade Stealth laptop line-up, the 13-inch lappy still packs a punch with its 1650Ti graphics card and 10th-gen Intel processor. It's perfect for a small work and play machine that captures the essence of a Razer laptop design and build, as well as performance. Getting 400 quid off is cracking too.

HP Omen 17 | £1,700 £1,399.99 at Amazon UK

If you've had your eye on a big gaming laptop, then this might be for you. Powered by a new 10th-gen Intel processor, 16GB of RAM, an RTX 2070 graphics card this will future proof you for a good while and provide a great gaming experience for the money - 300 quid off!

Razer Blade 15 Base Model with RTX 2070 | £2,300 £1,898.49 at Amazon UK

This is good value for a 2070-powered laptop from Razer's quality wheelhouse. A healthy saving of 400 pounds gets you Razer's typical sleek design and build, but also 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a gorgeous 4K OLED screen. Mmm.

Features: Intel Core i7 CPU, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD

ASUS ROG Strix G532LWS gaming laptop | £2,200 £1,899.99 at Amazon UK

Razer Blade Pro 17 laptop | £2,900 £2,398.99 at Amazon UK

ASUS ROG Strix G732LXS gaming laptop | £3,500 £2,699.99 at Amazon UK

Razer Blade 15 laptop | £3,000 £2,798.49 at Amazon UK

Mice

(Image credit: Logitech)

For those hunting down the best gaming mouse (or maybe the best wireless gaming mouse), the Amazon Prime Day gaming deals are your chance to score a bargain. Everything from Logitech to Razer is fair game for a discount, so keep an eye on this section for the latest and greatest offers.

US deals

Razer DeathAdder Essential mouse | White | $50 $19.99 at Amazon

Razer Atheris mouse | Startrooper Limited Edition | $50 $39.99 on Amazon

Razer Basilisk X mouse | $60 $39.99 at Amazon

Razer Viper mouse | $80 $47.99 on Amazon

Razer Mamba Elite wired mouse | $90 $49.99 at Amazon

Razer DeathAdder V2 mouse | $70 $55.99 at Amazon

Razer Naga Trinity gaming mouse | $100 $59.99 on Amazon

Razer Mamba wireless mouse (Gear of War 5 Edition) | $130 $59.99 at Amazon

Razer Basilisk v2 | $80 $63.99 at Amazon

Razer Viper Ultimate mouse | $129.99 $99.99 on Amazon

Razer Basilisk Ultimate wireless mouse | $150 $99.99 at Amazon

Logitech G502 SE Hero | $80 $49.96 at Amazon

Logitech is amongst the best of the best when it comes to gaming mice, and the G502 is one of their most beloved creations. With a 16,000 DPI sensor, a whopping 11 customizable buttons, adjustable weight, and mechanical switch button tensioning, getting this mouse for almost half price is a real bargain.

Razer Mamba Elite | $90 $60.99 at Amazon

You can always rely on Razer when it comes to gaming mice, and the Mamba Elite is a great choice if you're in need of a new pointer (particularly due to the Amazon Prime Day gaming deals discount). It provides a 16,000 DPI sensor to go with nine programmable buttons, an ergonomic design for maximum control, and a beautiful suite of RGB lighting to make it stand out from the crowd.

Logitech G604 LIGHTSPEED | $100 $86.88 at Amazon

This Logitech offer might only save you $10, but it's still a bargain for the high-performance wireless gaming mouse. The G604 provides a whopping 25,600 DPI sensor (the fastest we've seen for a long time) and 15 programmable buttons to accompany a comfortable, subtle design. The hyper-fast scroll wheel is a solid get, as well - if you work with spreadsheets, it'll change your life. No, really. A solid Amazon Prime Day gaming deals purchase.

Logitech G903 LIGHTSPEED | $150 $120.56 at Amazon

The Logitech G903 is a superb gaming mouse with a lot to offer; besides a 16K DPI sensor, it has "pro-grade" wireless tech, metal spring button tensioning for a more satisfying click, and up to 140 hours of battery life. It's a worthy purchase, especially at $30 less than normal as a part of the Amazon Prime Day gaming deals.

Razer Basilisk Ultimate | $170 $159.99 at Amazon

The Basilisk Ultimate is one of Razer's best wireless gaming mice; it's incredibly quick, responsive, and reliable. When you add in extra buttons that excel for first-person shooter games, it's an excellent choice. You can get a $10 discount for it in the Amazon Prime Day gaming deals - handy!

UK deals

Logitech G502 | £79.99 £47 at Amazon

The G502 is a fantastic mouse that'll serve you very, very well in any task. Its super-fast 16,000 DPI sensor is great for first-person shooters, while the contoured design with added thumb-rest is excellent for extended sessions of pretty much anything. We really like using the unlockable scroll wheel at work too for fast scrolling.

Keyboards

(Image credit: Corsair)

Something you can be guaranteed of during the Amazon Prime Day gaming deals is a range of discounts on the best gaming keyboards. Because some of them can be a little pricey, that's not an opportunity to be missed. We've listed the top offers below, so be sure to drop in every now and then to see if another bargain has appeared.

US deals

Acer Predator Aethon 300 | $90 $64.99 at Amazon

Want a new mechanical gaming keyboard without breaking the bank? This is a fair mid-range choice from Acer. The Predator Aethon 300 features Cherry MX Blue switches to go with 100% anti-ghosting and dynamic backlighting, and you're saving 35% on it.

HyperX Alloy FPS RGB | $110 $79.99 at Amazon

This HyperX keyboard has been on our best-of list for quite some time, and that's because it's truly fantastic. Speedy, satisfying to type with, and very handsome, the Alloy FPS RGB is one of the better mechanical devices we've tested over the last couple of years. A bargain thanks to that 35% discount.

Razer BlackWidow keyboard | $120 $69.99 at Amazon

If you are looking for a full-sized beast, then this is a great deal on a wicked keyboard. I used to use this keyboard every day as well as for games and can testify to its quality. One of the best entry-level mechanical gaming keyboards - and for a bargain right now!View Deal

Razer Ornata Chroma keyboard | $100 $59.99 on Amazon

Razer Cynosa Chroma keyboard | $60 $45.99 at Amazon

Razer BlackWidow Tournament Edition Chroma keyboard | $140 $69.99 on Amazon

Razer Huntsman keyboard | $150 $79.99 on Amazon

Huntsman Tournament Edition TKL keyboard | $130 $89.99 at Amazon

Logitech G PRO | $129.99 $118.99 at Amazon

With its satisfying mechanical GX Blue Click switches, the Logitech G PRO is a pleasure to game or type on - it provides an audible, tactile click to go with its sleek design. Thanks to its tenkeyless shape, it's also compact enough not to take up much on your desk. Throw in three-step angle adjustment and you're onto a great bargain (particularly with price cuts from the Amazon Prime Day gaming deals).

UK deals

Razer BlackWidow Elite | £174.99 £104.99 at Amazon

This is one of Razer's best gaming keyboards and that's a huge £75 discount. With programmable functions and lighting effects and super-responsive keys, this is a great way to upgrade your setup. You're also getting a built-in wrist rest for extra support.

Monitors

(Image credit: Alienware)

Trying to hunt down the best gaming monitors, or perhaps even the best 4K monitor for gaming? You're in the right place - we've rounded up all the discounts we could find. Regardless of what you need, you should find something to suit you here.

It doesn't stop with these offers, obviously. Come back every now and then to see what's new in the Amazon Prime Day gaming deals; we'll keep this page updated throughout the event.

ASUS ROG Swift PG35VQ ultrawide monitor | £2,500 £1,799.99 at Amazon UK

AOC C32G1 curved gaming monitor | £235 £189.99 at Amazon UK

AOC 27G2U5/BK gaming monitor | £176 £139.99 at Amazon UK

This is a great gaming monitor that will be best for those that value image quality over a bit of speed, mainly due to its IPS panel. This will offer rich colours and strong contrasts, and great viewing angles. This is such good value for a 27-inch 1080p resolution, it's tempting to get two for a dual-screen setup...

Acer Nitro XV340CKP ultrawide monitor | £650 £499.99 at Amazon UK

Acer Predator Z35P curved ultrawide monitor | £900 £629.99 at Amazon UK

Acer Predator XB273GX monitor | £400 £319.99 at Amazon UK

Acer Nitro VG270Sbmiipx monitor | £250 £199.99 at Amazon UK

Acer Predator XB271HUbmiprz monitor | £700 £489.99 at Amazon UK

HP Omen 27i monitor | £500 £424 at Amazon UK

HP Omen X 25f monitor | £350 £279.99 at Amazon UK

Samsung LC27JG52QQUXEN curved gaming monitor | £300 £199.99 at Amazon UK

LG Ultragear 27GL83A-B monitor | £431.85 £329.99 at Amazon UK

LG Ultragear 27GL63T monitor | £274.98 £224.99 at Amazon UK

LG 29WL50S-B ultrawide monitor | £235 £175.99 at Amazon UK

If you're after a great value, entry-level ultrawide screen for work, and play then this is a really good deal. For just the £175 mark you can get a 29-inch ultrawide with actual gaming chops too. A few compromises are present but the value is undeniable.

Amazon Prime Day gaming deals - headsets

Amazon Prime Day gaming deals are a great chance of getting the best PS4 headsets, the best Xbox One headsets, the best Nintendo Switch headsets, or the best PC headset for gaming on a budget. Because these are complex pieces of kit that can cost a lot (and then some) at full price, any kind of discount is worth leaping on.

Either way, you won't regret it; they make your gaming experience all the more immersive. With superior audio and mics, they're the top choice if you want to make your gaming sessions even better.

US deals

HyperX Cloud Stinger Core (PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch) | $40 $26.99 at Amazon

You can get a rather large 33% discount on the HyperX Cloud Stinger Core if you act fast; it's a part of the Amazon Prime Day sale. Designed as an entry-level console headset, it offers fair comfort and audio to make your gaming experience more immersive. It also features a mic for chatting with other players.

Bengoo V-4 (PS4, Xbox One, PC) | $79.99 $28.98 at Amazon

Thanks to a saving of over $50, this pair of gaming headphones will give you a more immersive experience for much less than normal. Bengoo isn't as feature-rich as items on our best gaming headset guide, but they'll more than get the job done. Buying in the UK? Grab them for £23 from Amazon.

Acer Predator Galea 310 (PC, mobile) | $44 $29.99 at Amazon

Another affordable mic for the Amazon Prime Day sales, this time from Acer. This PC gaming headset provides a 40mm driver with a retractable omni-directional microphone. At 33% off, it's a pretty good deal.

Razer Kraken X | $50 $32.99 at Amazon

Razer Kraken (Green) | $80 $49.99 at Amazon

The Razer Kraken is one of the best all-round headsets money can buy. And with a discount on a host of colors, there's bound to be one here for you too. The whole set is on offer with the Black one down to $49.99; Quartz Pink is now $59.99; and the Mercury White is $59.99.

Corsair Void RGB Elite (PC) | $80 $54.99 at Amazon

Corsair is a highly respected name when it comes to tech, and the Void RGB Elite is worthy of it. It provides full, rounded tones, plenty of comfort, and 7.1 surround sound on PC. It's a great choice, and getting 31% off is a welcome surprise.

Corsair Void RGB Elite USB (PC) | $80 $59.99 at Amazon

You can pick up the excellent Corsair Void RGB Elite headset for an impressive $20 less in the Amazon Prime Day gaming deals if you act fast. It's tremendous value, and a great choice for PC gamers. Small note: this is not the wireless version, so still uses a wired USB connection to provide that tremendous noise.

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition | $100 $59.99 at Amazon

EPOS Sennheiser GSP 300 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, mobile) | $99.95 $82 at Amazon

It's difficult to beat Sennheiser audio quality; the company is one of the best in the business. The GSP 300 isn't any less fantastic, particularly because it's compatible with almost everything you can think of. Although it hasn't had a huge discount, we'll take whatever we can get.

Hy

The Cloud Flight headset is one of HyperX's more premium models, and it's wireless to boot. That means it offers superior comfort, sound, and flexibility than other, cheaper headsets. The mic is detachable too, allowing you to use it for music or podcasts on the go without a microphone weighing you down.

HyperX Cloud MIX (PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, mobile, VR) | $200 $129.99 at Amazon

The Cloud MIX is the ultimate HyperX headset for flexibility - it's compatible with anything that accepts a 3.5mm jack. Its sound is legitimately worth the cost as well, and it provides a removable mic to go with wireless Bluetooth functionality to up its value. Definitely worth a look.

SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC (PS4, PC) | $250 $139.99 at Amazon

Considering how expensive it was to begin with, this is a pretty fantastic deal on the SteelSeries Arctis Pro gaming headset - it's been discounted by 44%. Because it's such a high-end product with premium sound, this isn't an offer to miss.

Razer Thresher headset | $130 $99.99 at Amazon

Nari Ultimate Wireless (Overwatch Edition) | $230 $129.99 at Amazon

UK deals

Razer Kraken (PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC) | £80 £54.56 at Amazon

A premier, no-nonsense quality headset from the specialists in game audio, this. It's arguably great value at its normal price of £80, let alone with this hefty discount. At under £55 quid, this is excellent bang for buck for a headset that can have you covered whatever your platform.

HyperX Cloud X (Xbox One) | £70 £59.99 at Amazon

HyperX is one of the best of the best when it comes to audio, so being able to get the special Xbox HyperX Cloud X model for less isn't an opportunity to miss. With a sturdy frame and superior sound, this is a worthwhile investment.

HyperX Cloud Revolver (PS4, Xbox One, PC) | £140 £94.99 at Amazon

The Revolver has studio-grade sound so you can pinpoint your enemies and navigate your way through environments clearly and crisply. The USB audio control offers great flexibility, and with £45 off, this is a handsome deal right now.

Amazon Prime Day gaming deals - HDDs and SSDs

Thanks to the next-gen consoles, hard drives and solid state drives are a big deal these days. Indeed, SSDs can increase the loading speed of your system by a considerable amount. Meanwhile, external HDDs are ideal if you're looking to save space on your PC or console without having to delete any games.

That's why you'll find everything from the best PS4 SSD to internal PC hard drives and everything in-between here, ranging from the best PS4 external hard drive to the best Xbox One external hard drive. More importantly, they're all at the lowest prices thanks to the Amazon Prime Day gaming deals.

Hard drives

WD My Passport (2TB) | £70 £52.99 at Amazon

The My Passport range from WD is among our favourites, and these hard drives usually top our 'best of' lists when it comes to expanding your console storage. 2TB is more than enough to keep you going, even on next-gen systems, and if you only have 500GB or less of internal memory on your Xbox One or PS4, this will be a revelation.

Seagate Portable External HDD | 4TB | £109.99 £81.99 at Amazon UK

WD Black P10 (5TB) | £135 £99.99 at Amazon

Western Digital is the go-to choice when it comes to hard drives, and the Black range is the result of their years of expertise. With 5TB of storage space, you don't need to worry about running out of room on your PC, next-gen console, or current-gen machine. Speaking of which you can get an Xbox-branded version for the same price as part of the Amazon Prime Day gaming deals.

Official 4TB Xbox Seagate HDD | $149.99 $104.99 at Amazon

Don't miss a rare $35 saving on this official USB external Xbox One hard drive. With this drive, you'll be able to play older games on your new Series X straight away without having to re-download them.

G-Technology ArmorATD Rugged HDD (5TB) | £200 £119.99 at Amazon UK

SSDs

WD Black SN750 (500GB) | £99 £74.99 at Amazon

For the cheapest version of the super-fast SN750 NVMe SSD, you can enjoy a discount of £24 - the 500GB model has dropped from almost £100 to just £75. Although you won't be able to store loads on there, pairing this with a HDD for games or programs you're not actively using will allow you to take advantage of its speed. It's available by itself in the Amazon Prime Day gaming sales, or you can invest in a version with a heatsink for £84.99.

Samsung T7 Portable (500GB) | £87.99 at Amazon UK

WD Black SN750 (1TB) | £191 £124.99 at Amazon

If you're looking to upgrade your rig with super-fast storage, the WD Black range is where you should start. This particular SSD is an NVMe model, which makes it one of the most advanced solutions on the market. You can get it by itself in the Amazon Prime Day gaming sales, or with a heatsink for £134.99.

WD Black SN750 (2TB) | £426 £299.99 at Amazon

If you'd rather have a bit more storage space from your SSD, the 2TB version of the WD Black SN750 is the perfect choice. It's got ample space for storage, and because it's an NVMe model, it's much more efficient. You can get it in the Amazon Prime Day gaming sales, or with a heatsink for £319.99.

