All Of Us Are Dead could be Netflix's new Squid Game as it hits number one spot on the streamer

All Of Us Are Dead is the first Korean (and non-English language) TV show since Squid Game to take first place on the US Netflix daily Top 10.

The series hit the top spot on day seven of release, compared to Squid Game taking the crown on day four (H/T Deadline). Per Netflix's own Top 10 website, the show has racked up 124,790,000 hours viewed. That's far above the TV show currently in second place on the non-English language TV ranking, season 1 of Café con aroma de mujer, which has 82,750,000 hours viewed, and also above the current number one on the English language TV chart – Ozark season 4 part 1, which clocks in at 96,340,000 hours viewed.

All Of Us Are Dead is a hybrid teen drama and zombie show, focusing on students trapped in a high school that has become overrun with the undead. It's already garnered plenty of buzz online, and the series' success shows no signs of slowing down.

Squid Game became a smash hit for the streamer after its release, and is now Netflix's most viewed TV show of all time, with 1.6 billion hours viewed in its first 28 days streaming. A second season has been confirmed, and it seems there could be even more on the way. "The Squid Game universe has just begun," said Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos in the streamer's Q4 earnings call. Time will tell if All of Us Are Dead can unseat Squid Game, though.

Netflix opened 2022 with eight out of 10 shows on Nielsen's weekly top 10 (from the 3 to 9 of January): Cobra Kai, The Witcher, Stay Close, Queer Eye, Emily in Paris, Ozark, Lost in Space, and The Great British Baking Show all claimed spots in the ranking.

