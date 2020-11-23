All colors of the official Xbox Series X controller are $20 off today

If you've already picked up an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S for yourself but are hoping to extend the fun to your family and friends without wanting to wait for Black Friday deals, Best Buy has you covered.

Microsoft's new consoles have been available to buy for less than two weeks, but the US retailer is currently shipping controllers for both new machines for $20 off retail price, no matter what colour you're looking for. The Carbon Black and Robot White variants are down from $59.99 to $39.99, while the Shock Blue controller will set you back slightly more, down from $64.99 to $44.99.

It's pretty easy to make the argument that the Xbox Series X controller is the best that Microsoft has produced to date. Its new design offers improved geometry to improve comfort and control, even during long gameplay sessions, with textured grip across its buttons, bumpers, and entire case to make sure you never drop it in a pinch. It's also easier to use than ever before, with custom button mapping, compatibility with any 3.5mm gaming headset as well as Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth, and the ability to pair and switch between either next-gen console, Xbox One, PC, and Android.

While the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S both come with a controller in-box, there's any number of reasons you might need a second - local multiplayer games, back-ups in case you run out of battery, or even a spare in case of those particularly tricky boss battles.

Xbox Series X/S Controller (Carbon Black)| $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

The classic Xbox controller gets an overhaul with an updated design, customisable button mapping, and easy switching between Xbox consoles, PC, and android.

Xbox Series X/S Controller (Robot White)| $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a slightly different look, the Robot White version of the controller offers everything that its more traditional alternative does, all in a completely different colour.View Deal

Xbox Series X/S Controller (Shock Blue)| $64.99 $44.99 at Best Buy

If you're working with a very specific colour scheme, then the Shock Blue controller could be the way to go. Note that while the discount is the same, this version is slightly more expensive than the other options.

Of course, a new controller isn't any good without a new console to use it on. With that in mind, you may want to take a look at our Xbox Series X price guide, or for your other Xbox-related needs, check out these Black Friday Xbox Series X deals and Black Friday gaming deals.

