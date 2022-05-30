Alexis Bledel exits The Handmaid's Tale ahead of season 5

Alexis Bledel has left the cast of The Handmaid's Tale ahead of the series' upcoming fifth season, Variety (opens in new tab) reports.

She played Emily in the Hulu series, a former handmaid who escaped to Canada, appearing in all four seasons of the show that have aired so far. Season 5 is currently in production.

"After much thought, I felt I had to step away from The Handmaid’s Tale at this time. I am forever grateful to [creator] Bruce Miller for writing such truthful and resonant scenes for Emily, and to Hulu, MGM, the cast and crew for their support," Bledel said in a statement.

This is the first official casting news about season 5, as no returning or new cast members had been confirmed prior to this announcement.

Based on the novel of the same name by Margaret Atwood, the series is set in a near-future dystopian version of the US, which has been taken over by a totalitarian regime following a second American Civil War. It follows June, played by Elisabeth Moss, a handmaid and resistance fighter, and the series also stars Yvonne Strahovski, Joseph Fiennes, Samira Wiley, Ann Dowd, and O-T Fagbenle.

Bledel received four Emmy nominations and one win during her time on the show. She's also known for her leading role as Rory Gilmore in Gilmore Girls, as well as appearances in Mad Men and The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants.