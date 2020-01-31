Agatha Christie's Death on the Cards review: "good enough to get away with murder"

Although it doesn't always make the most of its theme, Agatha Christie's Death on the Cards is a fast-paced game of bluffing and tactics that's well worth your time - particularly as a way of kicking off games night.

How do you get away with murder? In Agatha Christie's Death on the Cards game, it's your job to find out. Someone around the table is responsible for a crime most foul, but their identity is unknown. That means you'll have to figure out who's responsible before the suspect legs it. But don't panic - you've got help. Beloved sleuths like Poirot and Miss Marple are on call to lend a hand. Which you'll need, by the way; the culprit is also working behind the scenes to derail your investigation. That deviousness makes Death on the Cards a fun social deduction game for two to six players. And at $20 / £15? It's fair value for money, too.

Essential info (Image credit: Modiphius Entertainment) Players: 2-6

Time to play: 20-40 mins

Set-up time: 2-5 mins

Complexity: Moderate

Avg. price: $20 / £15

Whodunnit

Your goal is straightforward enough: find out who the murderer is before the game's deck of cards has run out. Easy, right? Not exactly - the problem is, you all have something to hide. Like any good whodunnit, everyone's got secrets they're keeping close to their chest. In this case, very literally; players receive three 'secret' cards at the beginning of Agatha Christie's Death on the Cards that only they are allowed to see. Although most of these are tongue-in-cheek misdemeanours (you lied about being heir to a made-up kingdom, for example) one person's hiding the fact that they're a cold-blooded killer. As such, players have no choice but to air each other's dirty laundry if they want to catch the murderer.

The trouble is, innocents who have every secret revealed are plunged into 'social disgrace' - they're out, for all intents and purposes. This is where Death on the Cards gets really interesting: those mechanics demand that players aggressively protect themselves, and nothing makes someone seem shiftier than relentless self-preservation.

(Image credit: Modiphius Entertainment)

Such paranoia gives the game its edge. Who's telling the truth? Who's trying to pull the wool over your eyes? This lays the groundwork for satisfying 'aha!' moments. The killer will also be doing their best to turn everyone against each other, so you're in for a deliciously tense half-an-hour or so where the gloves come off in a big way. Getting to that point can be hard work because the rules take a while to understand, compute and log in your brain, but it's a worthwhile investment overall.

Something to hide

As you'd expect from a game with Christie's name on the cover, PIs such as Hercule Poirot are key to blowing this case wide open. Taking the form of detective cards that are built up over time, collecting a full set forces others to show off a secret card. However, they're far from the only tool at your disposal. In fact, there are plenty of underhand ways to uncover skeletons in the closet. That includes events which let you point your suspicions, swap cards, or slow down the killer's escape by reusing cards from the discard pile. They're all amusing and encourage tactical play, but one of the coolest/cruellest ways of cutting to the heart of the matter is a 'devious' card. You slip this to another player, forcing them to unveil a secret immediately. It's very mean, and therefore brilliant.

(Image credit: Modiphius Entertainment)

And that's the best bit about Death on the Cards: its mechanics. Even though bluffing plays its part, that core loop is strong enough to keep you engaged no matter whether your poker face is good or not. As with so many of the best card games (or the best board games, for that matter), it's very scalable as a result. For example, two-player games are still engaging because the focus is on scuppering your opponent's plans rather than unmasking the villain (you already know who they are, for example). Meanwhile, larger matches add layers of their own via an accomplice who helps the murderer. Basically, it's a fun game even if you can't keep a straight face.

Yes, there are criticisms I could level at Death on the Cards. Namely, it misses a trick by not delving into who has been killed, and there's only one generic piece of artwork to represent each secret. But the meat of the game? That's strong enough to, for lack of a better word, get away with murder.