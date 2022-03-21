A Witcher 3 Easter Egg has been discovered almost 7 years after the game's launch

The Witcher 3 is a massive game, so big in fact that players are still discovering hidden content almost seven years after the game's release.

The third instalment in the series first launched all the way back in May 2015, but it's taken until now to uncover one of the game's Easter eggs.

As reported by PC Gamer, YouTube user xLetalis went on a hunt to uncover the mysterious hidden content after Philipp Weber, the game's quest designer, discussed it during a CD Projekt Red charity stream on Twitch. "It's on Skellige", he said, adding that it "goes quite a bit further" than fans might expect.

The Easter Egg contains spoilers for the character Vivienne, whose story is told in The Witcher 3's Blood and Wine expansion. Vivienne has a curse on her that's turned her into a bird-like being. In The Warble of a Smitten Knight quest, players can free Vivienne of affliction, but there's a risk she'll die after seven years.

Vivienne then travels to Skellige, where, as xLetalis confirms in their video, she does indeed meet her end seven years after the curse is lifted. xLetails used console commands to speed through the 2,500 days required to see poor Vivienne's fate.

Weber took to Twitter to congratulate xLetalis on discovering the obscure Easter Egg.

It's kind of poetic that my 7-year Easter egg was found almost 7 years after the release of @witchergame.Hats off to @xLetalis for his detective work on the game! https://t.co/bCXVFrOtbYMarch 20, 2022 See more

Discussing the possibility of more hidden content, Weber told IGN: "I'm not sure if it's the last secret, but it for sure is pretty close. Everyone hid so many details during the last months of development that people are probably still going to find something new one day.

"For sure this is the Easter Egg I hid the most out of all the ones I did, so it's quite impressive it was finally found."

You can now hunt monsters with Geralt on the go as The Witcher 3 is officially Steam Deck Verified.

If you're done adventuring with the White Wolf, check out our pick of games like The Witcher 3 that are monstrously fun.