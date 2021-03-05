A Quiet Place 2 release date pushed forward and Fast and Furious 9 delayed

A Quiet Place Part II is now set to be released on May 28, nearly three months earlier than originally planned. The new release date coincides with Memorial Day weekend and takes Fast and Furious 9's spot on the release schedule. Mark Wahlberg’s action-thriller Infinite was also due to release on May 28, but has been pushed back to September 24

"They always say good things come to those who wait. Well... I think we’ve waited long enough," director John Krasinski tweeted . "A QUIET PLACE PART II. MEMORIAL DAY." Originally set for release in September 2020, A Quiet Place Part II was pushed back to April 2021 and then September 2021.

Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe will reprise their roles from 2018's A Quiet Place for the horror sequel, while Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou will make their debut in the series. Evelyn (Blunt) and her family must venture into the unknown, where they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk in the outside world.

And if you can't make it to a theater on May 28, don't worry – new streaming platform Paramount Plus recently announced its movie release plan, and new Paramount titles like A Quiet Place Part II will be available to stream 45 days after their big-screen debut .

Meanwhile, F9 will now premiere on June 25, 2021 – more than 12 months after originally planned. The ninth installment of the Fast & Furious franchise will see Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, John Cena, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron reprise their roles from previous movies. After the events of 2017's The Fate of the Furious , Dominic (Diesel) and his family must face his younger brother Jakob, a deadly assassin, who is working with their old enemy Cipher (Theron).