A PS5 restock may be coming soon - here's where you can find the new console

Another day, another PS5 restock. There have been rumblings online about PS5 stock arriving at Target this week and Amazon UK's listing has the 'add to basket' option today (March 9), so prepare yourself for the console rat-race once again. Well, maybe - word is that Target will get units sometime between now and Thursday. Initial reports suggested a drop early Monday morning, but that never came to pass. As for Amazon UK, this might be a glitch and not mean anything. But hey, let's look on the bright side. You could be in with a chance of securing PS5 stock before the weekend.

Either way, signs are good. This week is already off to a flying start when it comes to PS5 restock deals; Amazon UK got stock on Monday, Game had Xbox Series X deals too, and UK merchant Currys is offering a priority pass for PS5 stock right now. With that in mind, the US could be close behind. To stay ahead of the curve, keep an eye on the links below.

Unfortunately, it's impossible to be more specific about a PS5 restock at the time of writing. Nobody knows when PS5 will turn up, so the best you can do is sign in to stores like Target ahead of time with your payment details ready to go. That way you can avoid any hold-ups if the site crashes, slows down, or freezes. Target stock availability is regional mind, so don't give up even if you see people tweeting that's it's gone, it might not be the case for you.

If you're not lucky today, don't sweat it. Competition to buy PS5 is incredibly fierce, and there aren't many units to go around. It's the same story with a Xbox Series X restock; both consoles sell out within minutes. Why? Here's the PS5 and Xbox Series X shortage explained.

Don't give up hope if you can't get in on the PS5 restock action today, either. More PS5s are arriving all the time, and it's worth keeping an eye on our PS5 deals page for up-to-date info. Watch out for Twitter stock accounts as well. They're a good early-warning system, and it's a welcome help in finding PlayStation 5 stock or being able to get Xbox Series X stock.

Will Target and Amazon get a PS5 restock?

How do we know that Target will be getting a PS5 restock? Although it can't be guaranteed, there are multiple reports from supposed Target staff working behind the scenes that have been sent to our sister site TechRadar. As such, we're pretty sure something's afoot.

As for Amazon UK, we're just as confident that more deals will turn up this week. It's been pretty consistent thus far, and offers tend to appear before 9am GMT. Keep an eye out each morning and you may get lucky as a result.

If a PS5 restock does happen at either store, watch out for bundles. They sell out less quickly than consoles by themselves, so making a beeline for them is your best bet of securing PS5 stock. And remember to keep hitting refresh. Even if the listing claims the console is out of stock, it might not be - sometimes it's glitched and you can still secure the PlayStation 5. Seriously, it's a thing.

Want some gear to go with your new console? Don't forget to check out the best PS5 headsets or the best PS5 accessories. We've also rounded up a guide on the best TV for PS5, not to mention the best PS5 external hard drive and PS5 SSD.