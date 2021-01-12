The next Dungeons and Dragons book is a collection of one-shots called Candlekeep Mysteries

The next Dungeons and Dragons adventure book is Candlekeep Mysteries, and it's due to arrive this March 16 2021. Besides seeing the return of a beloved D&D location - the library fortress of Candelkeep from the Baldur's Gate video game series - it comprises 17 one-shots that are designed by up-and-coming writers. Each quest revolves around a unique mystery the party must solve, and they can be used as one-offs or dropped into existing campaigns. The book is available for pre-order now.

Penned by fresh talent under the tutelage of industry veteran Chris Perkins, Candlekeep Mysteries offers something unexpected for new and experienced Dungeon Masters alike; the aim is to provide adventures of a kind we've never seen before, all while celebrating new voices.

That doesn't mean it's ignorant of the past, though. This book also revisits the history of Dungeons and Dragons by bringing back Candlekeep itself. This location is amongst the oldest pieces of D&D lore, appearing in everything from decades-old rulebooks to 1998's Baldur's Gate. Besides being guarded by the ghost of a dragon buried beneath the keep, it's also the setting's largest depository of books, literature, and miscellaneous nerdery. If you need answers in D&D, you'll find them at Candlekeep.

Despite taking place the Forgotten Realms like Baldur's Gate 3 or the Dungeons and Dragons Starter Set, everything within Candlekeep Mysteries can be adapted for use in other universes as well (namely, its characters are vague enough that they can easily be co-opted for something else). In addition, those quests are not linked together in an overarching plot - you can pick and choose them at your leisure. For example, it's possible to pick out your favorites or run multiple adventures from the book one after another if you'd prefer. Indeed, by using Candlekeep as a hub for your game's party, you can make your way through its contents at your own pace.

Three adventures have been revealed so far, and they exemplify the range of tones and activities on offer in Candlekeep Mysteries. The Canopic Being (written by Jennifer Kretchmer) is a dungeon crawl with a twist revolving around bizarre organ transplants, while Zikran’s Zephyrean Tome by Taymoor Rehman gives you a chance to free a genie and earn a wish in the process. Meanwhile, Amy Vorpahl's Kandlekeep Dekonstruktion is a quirky dive into the fortress' history that also introduces a different kind of monster - odd mechanical constructs called Skitterwidgets.

None of the other quests have been revealed yet, but Perkins (a tabletop writer and designer with over 30 years of experience under his belt) has overseen all of them. To him, his role for Candlekeep Mysteries was something like an interior designer; authors came to him with ideas and he'd help them with practical ways of making those concepts a reality.

In many ways, Candlekeep Mysteries is the continuation of a new era for Dungeons and Dragons, one begun by Tasha's Cauldron of Everything with its renewed focus on inclusivity and listening to the community. In fact, publisher Wizards of the Coast pointed out that Candlekeep Mysteries was directly inspired by players' wish for shorter adventures.

Candlekeep Mysteries arrives in stores and online this March 16 2021.

